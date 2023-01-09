Back

Boon Keng S$1 Chee Cheong Fun hawker, 83, falls down at home at 2am & passes away

He is survived by his wife, 81, but the stall will close down.

Belmont Lay | January 09, 2023, 12:21 PM

The famous stall selling S$1 chee cheong fun at Bendemeer Food Centre has closed down permanently after the elderly stall owner fell at home in the middle of the night and passed away.

News of his passing was first shared by a diner on Facebook.

The stall owner, Chen Qingquan (hanyu pinyin), 83, passed away on Jan. 3.

Gone to work as usual day before he died

Shin Min Daily News reported that Chen, who is better known as Uncle Chee Cheong Fun of Nan Rong Chee Cheong Fun stall, had gone to work as usual on Jan. 2 at 5am.

He worked till 8pm that day and even bought ingredients needed for the next day's operations.

He returned home and was reported to have suffered a fall at about 2am on Jan. 3.

Chen was sent to hospital and died in the afternoon.

The hawker is survived by his 81-year-old wife and son.

The cause of death was revealed by a fellow hawker.

Stall will close down

Nan Rong Chee Cheong Fun will close down for good and the late hawker's wife will retire as a result of Chen's untimely demise.

Shin Min reported that Chen had no obvious physical ailments.

He was reported to have had issues with his legs in his latter years, but he insisted on working.

He ran the stall with his wife for the past 20 years, and built a good reputation in the hawker centre.

Fellow hawkers interviewed expressed their sadness at the news of Chen's passing.

Chen's wake is already over.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News & Bai RuiHai

