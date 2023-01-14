Back

Myanmar worker, 37, dies after falling off 4 storeys while painting facade of Bedok condo

This is the first workplace fatality in Singapore in 2023.

Syahindah Ishak | January 14, 2023, 11:25 PM

Events

A 37-year-old Myanmar national died on Jan. 12, 2023 after he fell four storeys while painting the facade of a condominium in Bedok.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told Mothership that the incident occurred at around 3:50pm at 738 Bedok Reservoir Road.

This is the address of Waterfront Isle condo.

Screenshot from Google StreetView.

Painting an apartment block using a gondola

The MOM spokesperson said that the deceased was paired with a co-worker to paint an apartment block using a gondola.

However, both workers had climbed out of the gondola to paint parts of the wall that were out of reach.

The deceased was standing on a concrete ledge when he fell from the fourth level to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The MOM spokesperson added:

"Under the law, no person should enter or leave the gondola unless it is at rest on the ground or at any level which allows safe access. Workers should also be given appropriate safety equipment to prevent falls when working at height."

Barred from employing foreign workers for three months

MOM is investigating this incident. No foul play is suspected.

The ministry has also instructed the deceased's employer, ISOTeam C&P, to stop using the gondola and all work-at-height activities on the premises.

Additionally, ISOTeam C&P will be barred from employing new foreign workers for three months due to its poor risk controls.

The company's managing director will be required to personally account to MOM, and take responsibility for rectifications.

Top image via Google StreetView.

