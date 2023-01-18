Back

BBC apologises after sex noises interrupt live coverage of Liverpool vs Wolves match

Awkward.

Syahindah Ishak | January 18, 2023, 02:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The BBC has apologised after sex noises were heard during its live coverage of the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 18 (SGT).

Sounds of woman moaning for a few minutes

A clip of the incident was uploaded online, showing former players and current pundits Gary Lineker, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy discussing the game in BBC One's studio.

However, sounds of a woman moaning were heard as they were talking.

The lewd noises apparently lasted for a few minutes.

Another clip showed Lineker cutting to fellow colleague and former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary box.

Lineker appeared to be holding back his laughter as he spoke.

He also quipped:

"I don't know who's making that noise.

[...]

It's toasty in this studio. It's a bit noisy as well. I don't know if somebody is sending something on someone's phone. I think it's a joke. I don't know whether you heard it at home."

BBC is investigating

Following the incident, a BBC spokesperson issued a statement, saying:

"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

Lineker later tweeted a picture of an old mobile phone which he claimed was "taped to the back of the set".

"As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing," he added.

Shearer also tweeted about the phone, jokingly saying that Danny [Murphy] "needs to change his ringtone".

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

The FA Cup match ended with a 1-0 win to Liverpool, thanks to a goal from Harvey Elliott in the 13th minute.

Here are the highlights from the game:

The match also had a brief dramatic moment when the lights went out in the stadium about 20 seconds into the game.

The commentator can be heard saying:

"There was a power cut in the area earlier and during the warm-ups, the lights went out. Let's hope this isn't going to be an ongoing problem."

Top image via Twitter.

Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate put up CNY deco within 4 days to match Chinatown

Huat.

January 18, 2023, 02:04 PM

Microsoft to lay off more than 10,000 employees starting Jan. 19

It is unclear if the Microsoft Singapore office will be affected.

January 18, 2023, 12:21 PM

FairPrice selling live tiger prawns fresh off trucks at car parks next to 3 outlets, limited to 5kg per pax

So fresh they still alive.

January 18, 2023, 11:50 AM

Human head, arms & legs found in suitcase left along M'sia expressway near KL

Torso also found at the scene.

January 18, 2023, 11:09 AM

S'porean arrested in Phuket for suspected involvement in S$80 million Thai forex trading scam

Thai authorities said there were at least 8,436 victims of the scam.

January 17, 2023, 08:30 PM

Urgent action needed to address RM1.5 trillion national debt: Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar said that there were no plans to construct iconic landmarks or skyscrapers during his administration.

January 17, 2023, 07:17 PM

M'sian PM Anwar to visit S'pore by end of January

President Halimah is planning to make an official visit to Malaysia in March.

January 17, 2023, 07:08 PM

Woman who allegedly conspired with lover to kill her husband in US to be extradited from S’pore

The woman wanted to cash out on her husband's life insurance policy.

January 17, 2023, 07:04 PM

8 Dos & Don'ts during CNY in case the pandemic made you forget about them

All about starting the year right.

January 17, 2023, 06:58 PM

Vietnam's president resigns, amidst ongoing anti-corruption drive

No successor has been announced yet.

January 17, 2023, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.