BBC apologises after sex noises interrupt live coverage of Liverpool vs Wolves match

The BBC has apologised after sex noises were heard during its live coverage of the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 18 (SGT).

Sounds of woman moaning for a few minutes

A clip of the incident was uploaded online, showing former players and current pundits Gary Lineker, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy discussing the game in BBC One's studio.

However, sounds of a woman moaning were heard as they were talking.

The lewd noises apparently lasted for a few minutes.

This isn’t edited… someone player sex noises on the build up to Wolves vs Liverpool in the FA Cup for a solid 3-4 minutes… pic.twitter.com/VCTwIL8HRr — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) January 17, 2023

Another clip showed Lineker cutting to fellow colleague and former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary box.

Lineker appeared to be holding back his laughter as he spoke.

He also quipped:

"I don't know who's making that noise. [...] It's toasty in this studio. It's a bit noisy as well. I don't know if somebody is sending something on someone's phone. I think it's a joke. I don't know whether you heard it at home."

There’s no way someone just got the sex noise text live on BBC One pic.twitter.com/W0LtPKUyf0 — samalamadingdong (@5amcoek) January 17, 2023

BBC is investigating

Following the incident, a BBC spokesperson issued a statement, saying:

"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” - BBC spokesperson — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2023

Lineker later tweeted a picture of an old mobile phone which he claimed was "taped to the back of the set".

"As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing," he added.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Shearer also tweeted about the phone, jokingly saying that Danny [Murphy] "needs to change his ringtone".

Danny needs to change his ringtone!! 👀🤣👀🤣 https://t.co/47ygvpY6Xz — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 17, 2023

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

The FA Cup match ended with a 1-0 win to Liverpool, thanks to a goal from Harvey Elliott in the 13th minute.

Here are the highlights from the game:

The match also had a brief dramatic moment when the lights went out in the stadium about 20 seconds into the game.

The commentator can be heard saying:

"There was a power cut in the area earlier and during the warm-ups, the lights went out. Let's hope this isn't going to be an ongoing problem."

The lights went out just before Adama Traoré whipped in this cross against Liverpool.



The magic of the FA Cup 😅 pic.twitter.com/KV6tSzTHei — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2023

Top image via Twitter.