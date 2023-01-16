Bicycle lock used on Bedok flat gate: Police arrest man, 35, for suspected loanshark harassment

A 35-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in loanshark harassment after the police were alerted to a case along Bedok North Street 3, where the gate of a residential unit was secured with a bicycle lock.

According to SPF, they were alerted to the case on Jan. 9, 2023, at around 11:22pm.

The Bedok Police Division was able to establish the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras.

He was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023, with preliminary investigations revealing that he was allegedly involved in two other loanshark harassment cases.

A bicycle lock, bag and mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

Another case

Separately, a 37-year-old man was also arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police were alerted to a series of island-wide loanshark harassment since March 2022, where over 30 residents received letters that contained the debtors' particulars.

Through follow-up investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), they were able to establish the identity of the man and he was arrested on Jan. 10, 2023.

A mobile phone, a printer, a laptop, as well as multiple pieces of envelopes and stamps were seized as case exhibits.

Zero tolerance

SPF warned that for first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment under the Moneylenders Act 2008 carries a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

SPF said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disruption to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long Hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force