Back

Bicycle lock used on Bedok flat gate: Police arrest man, 35, for suspected loanshark harassment

Police investigations are ongoing for both cases.

Nixon Tan | January 16, 2023, 03:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 35-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in loanshark harassment after the police were alerted to a case along Bedok North Street 3, where the gate of a residential unit was secured with a bicycle lock.

According to SPF, they were alerted to the case on Jan. 9, 2023, at around 11:22pm.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

The Bedok Police Division was able to establish the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras.

He was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023, with preliminary investigations revealing that he was allegedly involved in two other loanshark harassment cases.

A bicycle lock, bag and mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

Another case

Separately, a 37-year-old man was also arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police were alerted to a series of island-wide loanshark harassment since March 2022, where over 30 residents received letters that contained the debtors' particulars.

Through follow-up investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), they were able to establish the identity of the man and he was arrested on Jan. 10, 2023.

A mobile phone, a printer, a laptop, as well as multiple pieces of envelopes and stamps were seized as case exhibits.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

Zero tolerance

SPF warned that for first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment under the Moneylenders Act 2008 carries a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

SPF said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disruption to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long Hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Beach Road kopitiam u-turn on S$10 charge for outside food & drinks

Backed by the hawkers but the kopitiam owner vetoed it.

January 16, 2023, 03:45 PM

3-hour queues at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year: ICA

Bring chips and download a few movies on your devices beforehand.

January 16, 2023, 03:26 PM

Fire breaks out at Bedok Reservoir View resulting in 20 residents evacuated

No injuries were reported.

January 16, 2023, 02:10 PM

250 seniors learn how to send e-angpaos, use PayNow at digital literacy workshops by DBS Foundation & IMDA

Held at various locations across Singapore, it was the first of some 800 workshops that aim to foster digital inclusivity.

January 16, 2023, 02:06 PM

M’sian boss buys Proton Saga for Indonesian staff who has worked for him for more than 10 years

What a good boss.

January 16, 2023, 02:05 PM

How can ASEAN secure energy supplies & achieve net-zero carbon emissions?

ASEAN is the world’s fourth-largest energy consumer.

January 16, 2023, 11:51 AM

Mediacorp actress Paige Chua shares her secret to looking youthful

It’s all about improving your skin from within.

January 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

K-pop group TXT performing in S'pore for first time on Apr. 1, 2023

Not an April Fools' joke.

January 16, 2023, 11:31 AM

This S'porean Liverpool fan watched Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal live. It was sensational.

The North London derby is a sight to see live and in person.

January 16, 2023, 11:03 AM

54% of S'porean workers would be willing to accept slightly less pay for benefit of family or personal life: IPS Survey

The survey was conducted to assess Singapore's workforce preparedness, aspirations, and perceptions of social mobility.

January 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.