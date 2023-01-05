Romanian police seize luxury cars Andrew Tate used to taunt Greta Thunberg

Romanian authorities have seized the car collection belonging to Andrew Tate, a 36-year-old misogynistic British influencer and former professional kickboxer, according to The Independent.

The seizure was made in connection with his arrest by Romanian police on Dec. 29, 2022, alongside his brother and two other Romanians on suspicion of rape, human trafficking, and formation of a criminal organisation meant to create pornographic content.

They had allegedly imprisoned six women and forced them, through beatings and intimidation, to have sex on camera for subscribers of his self-created "Hustler University".

One of the two Romanians arrested was a 32-year-old former police officer who resigned eight years ago. The other was a 28-year-old photo model, who was also Tate's girlfriend.

Luxury cars confiscated

Tate’s car collection was reportedly worth more than five million euros (S$7.1 million).

According to local news outlet Spy News, among the cars seized were a Bugatti Chiron worth three million euros (S$4.2 million), a Rolls Royce, a Porsche as well as two Ferraris.

Several buildings, including the Tate brothers’ residence, were also seized.

Tate had previously moved to Romania while he was under a sex abuse investigation as he thought "rape laws are more lenient there".

Ramona Bolla, the spokesperson for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP on Dec. 30, 2022, that the four suspects who were arrested will be placed in detention for 30 days instead of 24 hours.

Boasted car collection to Greta Thunberg

Tate was previously involved in a viral Twitter spat with Greta Thunberg, a 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist, whom he attempted to taunt with the carbon emissions of his 33 cars.

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

After his arrest, some Twitter users have used Tate’s tweet as a meme to rebuke and criticise him for his actions, posting photos of him under custody as well as lauding his arrest.

Hello @GretaThunberg, I wanted to update you that Andrew Tate's newest ride is a prisoner transport van slightly resembling the 2015 Ford Transit, which was designed for discomfort, and has a 3.7L V-6 with at least 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. pic.twitter.com/xmgPJS1yVA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 3, 2023

Andrew Tate’s arrest is a great reminder than men who are willing to post violent, misogynistic comments online are probably not champions of free speech but could just be … violent misogynists!!! — Ellie Flynn (@ellieflynn) December 30, 2022

Notorious online personality

Tate first rose to fame for being kicked out of a British TV show, Big Brother, after he was seen in a video assaulting a woman, according to the BBC.

Since that incident, Tate has gone about building an online persona of a self-help guru promising to teach males how to get rich and pick up women — which Tate refers to as "escaping the matrix", reported CNET.

He has touted his own life as proof of his methods. "I grew up broke and now I'm a multi-millionaire," wrote Tate on his personal website.

Tate's lessons are available through Hustler's University, which has about 127,000 members now paying £39 (S$63.72) a month according to The Guardian.

Despite being banned from multiple social media platforms, his digital presence remained high. A previous report by The Independent said that YouTube had been profiting from ad revenue which comes from the high viewership of Tate’s videos.

According to The Guardian, Tate had said that women belong in the home, are men’s property and cannot drive.

He believes that victims of rape should “bear responsibility” for being raped, and that women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee".

He also said he prefers to date 18 or 19-year-olds as he can supposedly “make an imprint” on them.

His opinions have been said to potentially radicalise men and boys to commit harm in the real world

Related articles:

Top images by @Cobratate & @davenewworld_2 via Twitter