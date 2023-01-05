Back

Romanian police seize luxury cars Andrew Tate used to taunt Greta Thunberg

He was previously arrested for suspected criminal activities.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 05, 2023, 02:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Romanian authorities have seized the car collection belonging to Andrew Tate, a 36-year-old misogynistic British influencer and former professional kickboxer, according to The Independent.

The seizure was made in connection with his arrest by Romanian police on Dec. 29, 2022, alongside his brother and two other Romanians on suspicion of rape, human trafficking, and formation of a criminal organisation meant to create pornographic content.

They had allegedly imprisoned six women and forced them, through beatings and intimidation, to have sex on camera for subscribers of his self-created "Hustler University".

One of the two Romanians arrested was a 32-year-old former police officer who resigned eight years ago. The other was a 28-year-old photo model, who was also Tate's girlfriend.

Luxury cars confiscated

Tate’s car collection was reportedly worth more than five million euros (S$7.1 million).

According to local news outlet Spy News, among the cars seized were a Bugatti Chiron worth three million euros (S$4.2 million), a Rolls Royce, a Porsche as well as two Ferraris.

Several buildings, including the Tate brothers’ residence, were also seized.

Tate had previously moved to Romania while he was under a sex abuse investigation as he thought "rape laws are more lenient there".

Ramona Bolla, the spokesperson for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP on Dec. 30, 2022, that the four suspects who were arrested will be placed in detention for 30 days instead of 24 hours.

Boasted car collection to Greta Thunberg

Tate was previously involved in a viral Twitter spat with Greta Thunberg, a 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist, whom he attempted to taunt with the carbon emissions of his 33 cars.

After his arrest, some Twitter users have used Tate’s tweet as a meme to rebuke and criticise him for his actions, posting photos of him under custody as well as lauding his arrest.

Notorious online personality

Tate first rose to fame for being kicked out of a British TV show, Big Brother, after he was seen in a video assaulting a woman, according to the BBC.

Since that incident, Tate has gone about building an online persona of a self-help guru promising to teach males how to get rich and pick up women — which Tate refers to as "escaping the matrix", reported CNET.

He has touted his own life as proof of his methods. "I grew up broke and now I'm a multi-millionaire," wrote Tate on his personal website.

Tate's lessons are available through Hustler's University, which has about 127,000 members now paying £39 (S$63.72) a month according to The Guardian.

Despite being banned from multiple social media platforms, his digital presence remained high. A previous report by The Independent said that YouTube had been profiting from ad revenue which comes from the high viewership of Tate’s videos.

According to The Guardian, Tate had said that women belong in the home, are men’s property and cannot drive.

He believes that victims of rape should “bear responsibility” for being raped, and that women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee".

He also said he prefers to date 18 or 19-year-olds as he can supposedly “make an imprint” on them.

His opinions have been said to potentially radicalise men and boys to commit harm in the real world

Related articles:

Top images by @Cobratate & @davenewworld_2 via Twitter

Looking back at the life & achievements of Sim Wong Hoo, Creative Technology founder

By 2000, he became Singapore's youngest billionaire at the age of 45.

January 05, 2023, 02:42 PM

GCE 'O' Level results will be released on Jan. 12, 2023 at 2pm

All the best.

January 05, 2023, 12:31 PM

Terror group Islamic State calls on Muslims in S'pore & Southeast Asia to join them

The threat from Islamist extremism and terrorism continues to be "high".

January 05, 2023, 12:23 PM

New HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Bedok has AR activities & reservoir view infinity pool, villas

Looks fun.

January 05, 2023, 11:50 AM

Strangers rush to help wheelchair user trapped in the Botanic Gardens MRT station platform gap

At least six commuters rushed to help.

January 05, 2023, 11:38 AM

FairPrice offering S$6 return voucher for every S$55 CDC voucher spent

While stocks last.

January 05, 2023, 10:42 AM

Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo dies at 67

Condolences to his family.

January 05, 2023, 09:57 AM

3 weeks after moving in, family learns Potong Pasir flat's previous owner died & decomposed in unit

The unit was bought for more than S$600,000.

January 05, 2023, 04:31 AM

M'sia will not discriminate against particular countries with Covid measures: M'sia PM Anwar

Anwar also said that protection of the people's health would take priority over tourism and economic growth.

January 04, 2023, 07:16 PM

Chinese remember whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang on Weibo 3 years after his persecution

The doctor was reprimanded by the Chinese authorities for warning his classmates about the spread of a new virus, which later turned out to be Covid.

January 04, 2023, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.