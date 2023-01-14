Back

AMK Centre to be upgraded in 2023 with refreshed storefronts & more sheltered rest areas: PM Lee

It will become more wheelchair-friendly too.

Mandy How | January 14, 2023, 09:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ang Mo Kio Centre is getting a facelift in 2023.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced plans for upgrading works during his speech for the AMK Town Development Plan Exhibition on Jan. 14, 2023.

Central spine from AMK Hub to Central Stage

Photo via Google Maps Street View

For a start, the central "spine" from outside of Ang Mo Kio Hub to the Central Stage will see improvements made.

Besides planting more trees and creating additional sheltered rest areas where residents can rest, the area will become "more barrier-free" as well, to facilitate wheelchair users.

PM Lee added:

"And, we will also work with the shops, to upgrade the facades and shopfronts, to make it a nice place to shop so people will come. Bring your girlfriend or boyfriend, paktor and we hope you will buy a little bit more things."

Work will start shortly after Chinese New Year, and is expected to take 12 to 15 months to complete.

ActiveSG Park with various facilities

Photo by Annis Luk/Google Maps

The rest of Ang Mo Kio will not be neglected, either.

PM Lee said they are consulting the residents for the best ideas to improve the town, focusing on "useful things" that make a difference to their lives.

"In particular, we will be upgrading the swimming pool at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and we will make it an ActiveSG Park," he revealed.

"There will still be a swimming pool, lap pool but with shelter and there will also be other facilities. We will make a gym, studios, futsal and multipurpose courts. So all age groups, can enjoy the facilities."

Transport connectivity

Next, transport connectivity in Ang Mo Kio is being enhanced as well, PM Lee said.

The North-South Corridor (NSC), which is under construction, will directly connect Ang Mo Kio to the city centre so that residents can get to town faster.

Works for the Cross Island Line are underway too, PM Lee indicated: "I know everybody is looking forward to the stations—we look forward to Teck Ghee Station but nearer here, is the AMK Interchange, the station."

When that is built, residents can travel to both the east and the west at reduced times.

Lastly, new homes are being built in Ang Mo Kio, although PM Lee acknowledged that it is "not easy" to add more homes to a mature estate.

Top image via Google Maps Street View

10 people face off monitor lizard in Punggol kopitiam, we rate their reactions based on NParks' advice

We did not rate the lizard.

January 14, 2023, 07:48 PM

S'pore-based company spends S$4.35m for staff party in Taiwan, invites Wakin Chau & Power Station to perform

2,600 banquet tables seating 10 people each.

January 14, 2023, 05:49 PM

SCDF addresses TikTok on fire hydrant issue during East Coast Road fire on Jan. 9

An assessment was then made to use the next nearest hydrant, which is standard procedure.

January 14, 2023, 05:18 PM

Driver, 31, dies after GetGo car crashes into side of bus in Yishun

Six bus passengers were taken to the hospital.

January 14, 2023, 02:58 PM

KFC Thailand promotes fried chicken incense sticks for CNY, gets flak for being inappropriate

Erm.

January 14, 2023, 01:28 PM

Popeyes to open first 24/7 outlet at The Rail Mall on Jan. 20, 2023

Fried chicken any time.

January 14, 2023, 12:15 PM

We tried Texas Chicken S’pore’s new cereal chicken feast to rehearse for CNY meals with family

Fuss-free fast food feasts for all group sizes.

January 14, 2023, 11:29 AM

Chinatown Point's otter mascot back again, cosplays as rabbit for CNY 2023

Otterly cute rabbit.

January 14, 2023, 11:11 AM

S’pore’s recycling bin persona Bloobin has quite a lot to share about our recycling habits

A gentle reminder to recycle right.

January 14, 2023, 10:55 AM

Everything we know (& don't know) about the SPH Media circulation scandal

Perhaps the most important question is: why were they being inflated?

January 14, 2023, 09:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.