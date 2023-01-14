AMK Centre to be upgraded in 2023 with refreshed storefronts & more sheltered rest areas: PM Lee

Ang Mo Kio Centre is getting a facelift in 2023.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced plans for upgrading works during his speech for the AMK Town Development Plan Exhibition on Jan. 14, 2023.

Central spine from AMK Hub to Central Stage

For a start, the central "spine" from outside of Ang Mo Kio Hub to the Central Stage will see improvements made.

Besides planting more trees and creating additional sheltered rest areas where residents can rest, the area will become "more barrier-free" as well, to facilitate wheelchair users.

PM Lee added:

"And, we will also work with the shops, to upgrade the facades and shopfronts, to make it a nice place to shop so people will come. Bring your girlfriend or boyfriend, paktor and we hope you will buy a little bit more things."

Work will start shortly after Chinese New Year, and is expected to take 12 to 15 months to complete.

ActiveSG Park with various facilities

The rest of Ang Mo Kio will not be neglected, either.

PM Lee said they are consulting the residents for the best ideas to improve the town, focusing on "useful things" that make a difference to their lives.

"In particular, we will be upgrading the swimming pool at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and we will make it an ActiveSG Park," he revealed.

"There will still be a swimming pool, lap pool but with shelter and there will also be other facilities. We will make a gym, studios, futsal and multipurpose courts. So all age groups, can enjoy the facilities."

Transport connectivity

Next, transport connectivity in Ang Mo Kio is being enhanced as well, PM Lee said.

The North-South Corridor (NSC), which is under construction, will directly connect Ang Mo Kio to the city centre so that residents can get to town faster.

Works for the Cross Island Line are underway too, PM Lee indicated: "I know everybody is looking forward to the stations—we look forward to Teck Ghee Station but nearer here, is the AMK Interchange, the station."

When that is built, residents can travel to both the east and the west at reduced times.

Lastly, new homes are being built in Ang Mo Kio, although PM Lee acknowledged that it is "not easy" to add more homes to a mature estate.

Top image via Google Maps Street View