Back

Amazon to cut over 18,000 jobs, higher than initially planned

Another major layoff in the tech industry.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Amazon will be laying off just over 18,000 staff from Jan. 18 onwards, according to a public staff note released by the company’s Chief Executive Andy Jassy on Jan. 5.

Jassy said that the reviews on workforce reductions have been ongoing since November 2022, and that the company has come to a “difficult decision” to eliminate even more job roles, surpassing the initial planned number of around 10,000 staff.

The job eliminations will largely impact those working in Amazon stores and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organisations.

According to Reuters, the layoffs will eliminate six per cent of Amazon’s corporate workforce which consists of approximately 300,000 staff. The company reportedly employs more than 1.5 million people.

The CEO said that Amazon chose to break the news of their job elimination due to an informational leak by one of its staff.

The workforce reduction also comes after the company doubled its base pay cap to US$350,000 (S$469,000) in order to attract more talent.

Cutting down costs

Amazon was one of the companies which profited the most from online shopping as a result of the Covid pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, as customers return to brick-and-mortar stores, the company initiated a cost-cutting review to cut back on unprofitable areas.

Difficult times

Amazon’s CEO also added that the company is aware that job cuts would be “difficult for people” and that the team would be working to support the affected employees, such as providing support packages.

The announcement comes amidst a series of layoffs in major tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter.

The CEO ended the note by thanking the affected staff for their contributions to Amazon and the work they have done for their customers.

Related articles:

Top images by SOPA Images & Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

SMRT train & some bus service timings extended for CNY eve

For those whose reunion dinners end super late.

January 05, 2023, 05:56 PM

Not all electro-mechanical engineers are Tony Stark, but here’s why they’re in demand in S’pore now

Yes, electro-mechanical engineering is an actual course in Singapore.

January 05, 2023, 05:50 PM

EVA Air flights delayed after ground crew take leave to protest 1-month bonus

The ground crew, who are part of an EVA Air affiliate, have pointed out that the airline's bonus is three months.

January 05, 2023, 05:47 PM

Changing definition of success in education system a way for S'pore to stay relevant: Chan Chun Sing

Chan said that the need for Singapore's education system to evolve was clear.

January 05, 2023, 05:43 PM

'Singapore has lost a legend': Tributes pour in for Creative Technology's founder Sim Wong Hoo

Rest in peace.

January 05, 2023, 05:30 PM

Kids’ CNY craft workshops, voucher & calligraphy redemptions at i12 Katong

Huat.

January 05, 2023, 04:49 PM

Myanmar's junta says birth of rare albino elephant means they have right to rule country

White elephants are regarded as a symbol of auspicious and righteous rule.

January 05, 2023, 04:44 PM

3 female guards at same Britain prison jailed for having relationships with male inmates

The relationships occurred over the course of three years.

January 05, 2023, 04:38 PM

1-year-old golden retriever has pus-filled wounds & matted fur after boarding 10 days with trainer

AVS is investigating the incident.

January 05, 2023, 04:17 PM

Waterloo Street temple in Bugis cancels CNY eve incense offering event for 3rd straight year

Safety first.

January 05, 2023, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.