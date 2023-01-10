Back

Woman, 69, found dead in state of decomposition in Aljunied Crescent flat

The elderly resident one floor up took notice of a foul smell a week before the body was found.

Belmont Lay | January 10, 2023, 03:25 PM

Events

A 69-year-old woman was found dead and in a state of decomposition in an Housing & Development Board flat in Aljunied Crescent a week after a stench was detected by a fellow resident in the block.

The woman who lived alone in the unit was found lying on the floor and decomposition had already set in, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The foul smell was detected by a 70-year-old resident on the 11th floor, who is staying one unit directly above the home of the deceased.

He said he had a bad feeling about the stench and notified a community volunteer, Shin Min reported.

At that time, the resident did not know from which unit the smell came from.

The volunteer, a 53-year-old woman, then went door-to-door up five floors, starting from the sixth floor, and finally found the source.

She said she had previously delivered food to the deceased woman's flat on Sundays.

She eventually found the source of the smell after going door to door to the 10th floor.

She then notified the authorities who called the police.

The police arrived at the scene at 2pm on Jan. 9 and cordoned off the corridor.

The police confirmed that they received a report at 2:35pm on Jan. 8.

A woman was found lying down on the floor in the unit and was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

It was not reported how long the deceased had been dead before she was discovered.

According to preliminary investigations, there is no evidence of foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

