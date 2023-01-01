Back

'Alice in Borderland' actress Tao Tsuchiya announces pregnancy & marriage on Jan. 1, 2023

New year, new baby.

Kayla Wong | January 01, 2023, 04:29 PM

Japanese actress Tao Tsuchiya has just announced her pregnancy and marriage on Jan. 1, 2023.

If that name sounds familiar, it's probably because she plays the role of Yuzuha Usagi, one of the lead characters in popular Japanese Netflix show "Alice in Borderland".

In a joint message posted on both their Instagram accounts, 27-year-old Tsuchiya and Ryota Katayose, a 28-year-old singer from dance and vocal group "Generations from Exile Tribe", announced their marriage.

A post shared by 土屋太鳳 (@taotsuchiya_official)

They didn't reveal the date when they got married.

They added that they were already preparing for marriage when Tsuchiya realised she was pregnant with their first child.

The people who work closely with them had already known about their plans to get married, Japanese daily sports newspaper Sponichi reported.

"We would appreciate it if you could watch over us warmly," they said.

The couple reportedly met in August 2016 while filming for a rom-com movie, and started dating shortly after the movie was released in 2017.

Tsuchiya's character, Usagi, in "Alice in Borderland", is a skilled mountaineer who fights alongside Ryohei Arisu, a listless, unemployed gamer.

After being transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands, which looks like an eerie, emptied-out version of Tokyo, they were forced to compete in numerous rounds of sadistic games in order to survive.

Season 2 of the popular series returned to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2022. All eight episodes have finished airing.

Top image via Twitter & Netflix 

