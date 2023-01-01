'Alice in Borderland' actress Tao Tsuchiya announces pregnancy & marriage on Jan. 1, 2023

Japanese actress Tao Tsuchiya has just announced her pregnancy and marriage on Jan. 1, 2023.

If that name sounds familiar, it's probably because she plays the role of Yuzuha Usagi, one of the lead characters in popular Japanese Netflix show "Alice in Borderland".

Tsuchiya Tao (27) and Katayose Ryota (28) announce their marriage on January 1, 2023. She is pregnant and the spesific timing of their married wasn’t mentioned.https://t.co/ufIWN9pk8P pic.twitter.com/uhK2zlOy3E — ハズキ (@cloverblossoms_) January 1, 2023

In a joint message posted on both their Instagram accounts, 27-year-old Tsuchiya and Ryota Katayose, a 28-year-old singer from dance and vocal group "Generations from Exile Tribe", announced their marriage.

They didn't reveal the date when they got married.

They added that they were already preparing for marriage when Tsuchiya realised she was pregnant with their first child.

The people who work closely with them had already known about their plans to get married, Japanese daily sports newspaper Sponichi reported.

"We would appreciate it if you could watch over us warmly," they said.

The couple reportedly met in August 2016 while filming for a rom-com movie, and started dating shortly after the movie was released in 2017.

Tsuchiya's character, Usagi, in "Alice in Borderland", is a skilled mountaineer who fights alongside Ryohei Arisu, a listless, unemployed gamer.

After being transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands, which looks like an eerie, emptied-out version of Tokyo, they were forced to compete in numerous rounds of sadistic games in order to survive.

Season 2 of the popular series returned to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2022. All eight episodes have finished airing.

Top image via Twitter & Netflix