New ride-hailing service AirAsia Ride to launch in S'pore by June 2023

AirAsia Ride, a ride-hailing service by Capital A that operates budget carrier AirAsia, is going to be launched in Singapore by June 2023, Bernama reported.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes made the announcement at a press conference during the AirAsia Super App rider and driver appreciation event in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 12.

He said they are in the process of obtaining a licence to operate in Singapore as early as the first quarter of this year.

"We are opening in more cities in Malaysia and Singapore will be next in June, then we are looking at the Philippines and so forth," he said.

The service is currently operating in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

There are at least 400 full-time drivers with AirAsia Ride.

AirAsia Ride regional chief executive officer Lim Chiew Shan said the group is looking at a combination of flexible and full-time drivers for the Singapore market.

“We are targeting to see profit this year, likely we will be the first ride-hailing company to make profit in two years of launching,” he said.

The company's food delivery arm AirAsia Food currently has about 100 full-time riders, with an order completion rate of 85 per cent.

They have significantly improved their delivery speed performance, Fernandes said.

“Essentially, the full-time employment programme for our drivers and riders has not only improved productivity and efficiency, but also created a more conducive working environment and provided them with a better work-life balance,” he added.

