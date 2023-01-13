Back

Man, 34, dies after car collides with lamp post & trees in Bedok Reservoir estate

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ruth Chai | January 13, 2023, 01:54 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 34-year-old man died after an accident in the Bedok Reservoir estate.

The accident occurred on Jan. 12 at around 6am in front of Block 672 Jalan Damai along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit.

The driver passed away in Changi General Hospital.

Footage of the accident posted on Facebook showed a blue Mini Cooper with its bonnet and bumper heavily damaged after it allegedly collided with a lamp post and trees.

The driver allegedly struggled to get out of his car after the accident, and was found unconscious by the police at a nearby block of flats, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News 

Man, 68, found dead & in state of decomposition in Hougang flat

He was dead for at least four days.

January 13, 2023, 06:49 PM

S'pore family of 3 among 88 arrested by CNB, more than S$56,000 of controlled drugs seized

A 47-year-old woman, her 48-year-old husband, and their 18-year-old son were arrested.

January 13, 2023, 06:46 PM

Ex-UMNO VP & senior minister Hishammuddin hints at contesting for top party post

He did not say which position he wanted to run for.

January 13, 2023, 06:42 PM

Highest ever carbon dioxide levels measured in 2022, 5th warmest year on record: EU report

The past eight years are the warmest on Earth.

January 13, 2023, 04:54 PM

M'sian man, 29, poses as Chinese official to scam S'pore woman, 75, of S$1 million from CPF

S$1 million transferred out in less than a week.

January 13, 2023, 04:04 PM

S'porean actor Terence Cao investigated after appearing in videos promoting illegal gambling site

The three clips have since been taken down from YouTube.

January 13, 2023, 03:38 PM

Police chase after men allegedly selling 'Big Penis' health products in Geylang

A total of 466 individuals rounded up.

January 13, 2023, 03:31 PM

Son’s birthday surprise for dad, 60: Get S’pore Harley Davidson motorcycle group to allow pop to ride in convoy

His dad is obsessed with Harley Davidsons.

January 13, 2023, 03:22 PM

S'pore police to lock down some areas in Chinatown if too crowded

Beware of molesters and pickpockets.

January 13, 2023, 02:41 PM

Eligible households in S'pore can apply for S$30 public transport voucher

If each person in your household is not earning more than S$1,600, go apply for it.

January 13, 2023, 02:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.