Man, 34, dies after car collides with lamp post & trees in Bedok Reservoir estate

A 34-year-old man died after an accident in the Bedok Reservoir estate.

The accident occurred on Jan. 12 at around 6am in front of Block 672 Jalan Damai along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit.

The driver passed away in Changi General Hospital.

Footage of the accident posted on Facebook showed a blue Mini Cooper with its bonnet and bumper heavily damaged after it allegedly collided with a lamp post and trees.

The driver allegedly struggled to get out of his car after the accident, and was found unconscious by the police at a nearby block of flats, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News