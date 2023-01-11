Up to 80% off Nike, Adidas & other sports shoes & athleisure wear at Redhill warehouse from Jan. 12-15

Those looking for some sports apparel for the new year can check out this warehouse sale near Redhill.

Jan. 12-15, 2023

From Jan. 12 to 15, Link Outlet Store Singapore will be holding an up to 80 per cent sale off several items, from shoes to clothes, bags, accessories, bedding, and more, for Chinese New Year.

According to a Facebook post shared by the outlet on Jan. 6, the sale includes brands like Nike, Puma, Under Armour, New Balance, Adidas, and Triumph.

Aside from various sports and running shoes, athleisure options are available for both men and women, as well as kids.

Bags and accessories such as duffle bags, water bottles, caps, and shoe bags, are also available.

Additional promotions, such as purchasing two pairs of footwear for S$138 (mix and match selected brands), will be offered to sweeten the deal.

You can find the full Facebook post with all the ongoing promotions here:

And here's a behind-the-scenes tour of the CNY sale, for what to expect:

Details

Address: LINK Warehouse, 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

Date: Jan. 12-15, 2023

Opening hours: 11am - 7pm

Top images via LINK Outlet Store Singapore Instagram and Google Maps