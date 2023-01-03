Back

3-legged 1-year-old cat up for adoption in S'pore, hind leg amputated due to fall from 5 floors

So pretty.

Belmont Lay | January 27, 2023, 05:11 PM

Events

A three-legged juvenile cat in Singapore is up for adoption.

An adoption notice was put up on Jan. 25 by Causes For Animals.

The female cat, Pandan Cake, is a year old.

She lost one of her hind legs after surviving a nasty fall from five floors.

She used to live in an industrial area in the west, the adoption notice said.

Sterilised, microchipped and vaccinated, Pandan Cake is described as full of verve despite only having three legs.

Despite the trauma, she is still trusting of humans and playful.

Mesh for windows and doors are a must for adopters.

The post added:

Being three legged does not stop her from living life to the fullest! She’s ready to start her new life in her forever home if you are ready to open your heart to her!

Contrary to popular belief, 3 legged cats are still able to scale and jump about hence cat proof windows and gates are still mandatory.

