29 passengers left stranded after India-S'pore Scoot flight rescheduled 4 hours earlier without their knowledge

An airport official said one travel agent failed to inform clients of change in timing.

Ilyda Chua | January 20, 2023, 10:42 AM

A total of 29 passengers were left stranded after Scoot flight TR509 from Amritsar, India to Singapore was rescheduled without their knowledge.

The flight departed more than four hours early on Jan. 18 due to inclement weather conditions, according to the airline.

Travel agent failed to inform clients

In response to queries from Mothership, a Scoot spokesperson said it is aware of the incident.

It added that all passengers were notified of the change three days before the flight, through email and/ or SMS, based on the contact details provided.

But one travel agent did not manage to convey the change to his clients, leading them to turn up for the original departure time of 7:55pm, said Amritsar Airport director V K Seth, according to Telegraph India.

Angry passengers

Angry passengers who were left stranded protested at the airport and complained to airport authorities, said the Telegraph India report.

In response, India's India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed a probe over the incident.

The spokesperson said the airline is currently working to provide affected customers with a refund or rebooking on an available flight.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

Photo from Scoot/Facebook

