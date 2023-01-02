Back

2 men arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Jurong West multi-storey car park

The men will be charged in court on Jan. 7.

Zi Shan Kow | January 07, 2023, 11:27 AM

Two men, both aged 23, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of motor vehicle theft.

Stolen motorcycle at Jurong West multi-storey car park

The police received a report about a stolen motorcycle at the multi-storey car park along Jurong West Street 93 on Jan. 6.

Officers from Jurong Police Division and Clementi Police Division established the identity of the two suspects through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

They were arrested within 11 hours of the report and the motorcycle was recovered.

The suspects will be charged in court on Jan. 7 with theft of motor vehicle with common intention under Section 379A read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of theft of motor vehicle carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

In their press release, the police reminded motor vehicle owners to:

  • Park in well-lit areas

  • Install an anti-theft alarm system and ensure it is well-maintained

  • Remove cash cards and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle

  • Refrain from leaving their vehicle’s key or key fob at their vehicles

