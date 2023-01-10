10 men in S'pore, aged 21 to 50, to be charged for outrage of modesty on Jan. 19

10 men, aged between 21 and 50, will be charged in court on Thursday (Jan. 19) for their suspected involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty.

According to a press release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), four of the 10 cases involved victims under the age of 16.

1. 25-year-old man allegedly molested underaged girl

Between 2018 and 2020, a 25-year-old man allegedly molested a girl, who was then between 10 and 12 years old, on multiple occasions.

The man will be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years old.

2. 50-year-old allegedly molested 13-year-old girl

In 2019, a 50-year-old man allegedly molested a then 13-year-old girl at a staircase landing of an HDB block along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age.

3. 27-year-old man allegedly molested 14-year-old boy

On Aug. 1, 2020, a 27-year-old man allegedly molested a then-14-year-old boy at a restaurant along Paya Lebar Road.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

4. 24-year-old allegedly molested 11-year-old girl

On Jul. 7, 2022, a 24-year-old man allegedly molested a then 11-year-old girl in a lift of a residential block along Bishan Street 22.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age.

He will also be charged for allegedly exposing his genitals while standing behind the girl in the lift.

5. 33-year-old men allegedly molested 27-year-old woman

On Jul. 26, 2022, a 33-year-old man allegedly molested a 27-year-old woman at a coffeeshop along Jurong East Avenue 1.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

6. 33-year-old man allegedly molested 31-year-old woman

On Aug. 5, 2022, a 33-year-old man allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman in a bus travelling along Alexandra Road.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

He will also be charged for possessing an EZ-Link card that was purportedly fraudulently obtained.

7. 21-year-old man allegedly molested 22-year-old woman

On Sep. 24, 2022, a 21-year-old man allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman at a club along Bayfront Avenue.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

8. 33-year-old man allegedly molested 34-year-old woman

On Nov. 13, 2022, a 33-year-old man allegedly molested a 34-year-old woman at a pub along Neil Road.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

9. 45-year-old man allegedly molested 25-year-old woman

On Dec. 10, 2022, a 45-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman at a club along Bayfront Avenue.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

10. 29-year-old man allegedly molested 27-year-old woman

On Dec. 17, 2022, a 29-year-old man allegedly molested a 27-year-old woman at a club along Bayfront Avenue on two occasions.

The man will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Those found guilty of outraging the modesty of a person below 14 years old can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

SPF said in its press release that outrage of modesty cases remain "a key concern for the police".

It added:

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of those in the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law. The police will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators, and the community, to prevent and deter outrage of modesty cases. The police would also like to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to report the matter to the police immediately, if they witness an incident of outrage of modesty, or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty."

