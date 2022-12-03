Back

Xi Jinping admits Chinese people ‘frustrated’ with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ

He addressed the issue of protests in China, according to people privy to the meeting.

Belmont Lay | December 03, 2022, 07:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China president Xi Jinping told visiting European Council president Charles Michel that recent protests against Covid-19 controls in cities in the mainland were by students “frustrated” after three years of the pandemic.

What Xi said in private during the conversation were made known to the media via senior EU officials familiar with the situation, South China Morning Post and Wall Street Journal reported.

Xi held a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Dec. 1, where he supposedly spoke about the situation in China.

Xi also had reportedly suggested the pandemic has entered a less deadly stage, as he supposedly said the Omicron strain appears less deadly than earlier iterations, such as Delta.

First-known responses by Xi

These are the first known responses by China’s leader to the recent demonstrations on college campuses and cities around the country, WSJ reported.

SCMP added that the Chinse government has not publicly acknowledged the protests, rendering Xi's responses, albeit private ones with officials, relatively significant.

The official Chinese and European statements about the meeting did not mention Xi’s comments about Covid-19 and the protests.

But Michel, in remarks to reporters post-meeting, said he told Xi: “The right of peaceful assembly is a fundamental right enshrined both in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in national constitutions.”

Caveat

However, WSJ reported a caveat that it could not be determined if Xi expounded on the viewpoints, as what was made known was via those who reiterated the talking points during the meeting.

How Xi's responses came about

Xi was said to have made his views on the protests known after he was asked by Michel about the mass testing, quarantines, and lockdowns over vaccination drives in China.

Michel also reportedly “pleaded for use of vaccines" before raising his question, an official privy to the conversation said.

Xi apparently responded by saying why there were protests.

China could up vaccination rates

The protests, which were rare public displays of dissatisfaction, called for Xi's resignation, and for the Chinese Communist Party to step down.

Such direct challenges to the state are unthinkable in modern-day China.

But what the people were doing might have worked.

Beijing appears to be softening its stance on anti-virus restrictions by allowing more freedom of movement and the reopening of businesses in the wake of protests.

There also appears to be an official softening in tone about the pandemic.

The central government has announced a new vaccination drive to get the elderly to get shots.

Only 40 per cent of those over 80 years old in China have had the full three-jab course of its locally-made vaccine.

Beijing has declined the use of foreign-made vaccines, preferring locally-manufactured ones.

Top photo via www.news.cn

Anonymous donor gives S$1.5 million to baby with rare disorder in S'pore for treatment

The disorder may affect one's ability to swallow, suck, and breathe.

December 03, 2022, 06:43 PM

Cai png lady boss slaps man queuing for chicken rice at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

The man apparently hurled insults in Hokkien at the stall owners.

December 03, 2022, 06:02 PM

World Cup last 16 confirmed: South Korea vs Brazil, Japan vs Croatia, Netherlands vs USA

This World Cup has been great.

December 03, 2022, 05:32 PM

‘Courage needs to be honed': Protesters on why they stand against China’s zero-Covid policy despite risk of arrest

Learning to stand up for themselves and push through in spite of the fear.

December 03, 2022, 04:59 PM

6 potential tenants pay S$4,000 deposit to secure Serangoon residential room rental but get nothing

Convoluted story.

December 03, 2022, 04:41 PM

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Take note.

December 03, 2022, 04:15 PM

M'sia state of Terengganu to prevent men & women intermingling by enforcing unisex hair salon ban

Applies to Muslim & non-Muslim establishments.

December 03, 2022, 01:28 PM

Sorrow for Suarez, ecstasy for Son as South Korea threads the needle & qualifies for knockouts

Cheers, Son's crying.

December 03, 2022, 01:09 PM

Convenient gifts below S$20 to buy for different types of colleagues this Christmas 2022

Ho, ho, ho.

December 03, 2022, 12:40 PM

5 food places in S'pore to get Christmas goodies you need for a festive feast

'Tis the season for good food and good gifts.

December 03, 2022, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.