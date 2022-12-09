World Cup 2022 live screenings & Christmas market at CHIJMES & Capitol S'pore till Dec. 26

The World Cup season is here.

For those looking to cheer with fellow football fans outside of the house, check out CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore which will be screening the FIFA World Cup matches from now till Dec.18.

Football fever

CHIJMES

FIFA World Cup fans can soak up the football fever at CHIJMES with an immersive live screening on a mega 360-inch projection screen at The Lawn, as well as other big screens at both Level 1 and Basement 1.

Various restaurants and bars at CHIJMES will also be screening live matches within their premises. They are:

El Mero Mero

Harry’s

PEMENCO

Simply Retro by Tin Box

The Winery Tapas Bar

Visit this site for more information on the F&B promotions during this football season, as well as match schedules and reservations for the respective restaurants.

El Mero Mero’s Football Fiesta at The Lawn in collaboration with Budweiser and foodpanda, will also include a special menu featuring beer, margaritas, burritos, nachos and more for S$15 each.

There will also be live bands and dance performances, music by international DJs, a photo booth, and a ‘Guess the Winner’ contest.

Find more details on the Football Fiesta here.

Capitol Singapore

Live screenings of the FIFA World Cup will be held at the Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, for the 11pm Round of 16 matches, and all matches from the quarterfinals onwards.

Fans can get their hands on an exclusive World Cup Snacks Set from various restaurants like HolyCrab and Frieda German Restaurant.

Guests can also show off their football skills with an interactive sitting tabletop football game. Score at least three goals within one minute and stand a chance to win a S$5 CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore voucher.

Fans can end off their football game experience with a 24-hour stay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. Find more information about the stay package here.

Christmas fun

Capitol Singapore

There will be a slew of other festive activities at Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza to keep you occupied in December.

The Capitol • Kempinski Christmas Market at Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza has over 50 merchants selling beauty, home and living products, handicrafts and accessories.

Check out their range of festive delicacies such as wines, artisan European country loaves, and Christmas tarts, cookies and hampers as well.

Dates : Dec. 2–26

Time : 12pm–9pm

As part of the Capitol • Kempinski Singing Tree, visitors will be serenaded by Christmas carollers from Voices of Singapore and children carollers from Emerge Arts and Media Academy

Dates : Every Fri to Sun, from Dec. 2-26

Time: 7:30pm–8pm, 8:30pm–9pm

Mid-week live performances of Christmas classics by local bands and string quartets will add to the festive cheer. You can even dedicate a song to your loved ones.

Dates: Every Wed till Dec. 21

Time: 7pm–7:30pm, 8pm—8:30pm

Visitors can also experience winter like in temperate countries with daily snowfalls.

Dates : Now till Dec. 26, daily

Time: 7pm–10pm (5 mins duration, 30 mins interval)

Within the mall at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES, hunt down the man of the season himself with Find Secret Santa, and shoppers who spot him will receive a CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore voucher.

Dates : Every Mon to Thurs, from Dec. 5–22

Time : 6:30pm–8pm

CHIJMES

If you haven’t soaked in enough of the Christmas cheer at The Capitol Singapore, you can head over to CHIJMES, which will have its own line-up of activities.

Visitors can marvel at a light projection show of classic Christmas scenes across the facade of CHIJMES Hall. Perfect for your Instagram feed.

Date: Dec. 22–31

Time: 7:30pm–10:30pm (5 mins duration, 30 mins interval)

There will also be Christmas carollers from the NTU CAC Choir at The Lawn to set the mood.

Date: Dec. 23, 25, 26

Time: 7:30pm–8pm, 8:30pm–9pm

A Spirit of Strings performance by the Global Strings Federation will set the stage for a flash mob of 100 string performers at The Lawn.

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 6:30pm–7pm

Similar to Capitol Singapore, you can participate in Find Secret Santa to spot Santa in CHIJMES and receive a CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore voucher.

Dates: Every Mon to Thurs from Dec. 5–22

Time: 6:30pm–8pm

You can also be awed by snowfall at The Lawn.

Dates : Dec. 22–26

Time: 7pm–10pm (5 mins duration, 30 mins interval)

Find more information about the Christmas festivities here.

This is a sponsored article by CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore

Top photo from CHIJMES