Worker falls 10m at condo worksite near Orchard Road, survives

A Bangladeshi worker in Singapore fell from a height of about three storeys and survived.

The 31-year-old was carrying out scaffolding works at the construction site of a luxury condominium near Orchard Road when he fell 10m.

He was found trapped among a pile of steel rebars.

Firefighters from the Central Fire Station and the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team had to cut him free using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the workplace accident took place on Monday, Dec. 19, at about 3pm at 18 Tomlinson Road, the address of the upcoming Park Nova condominium.

SCDF said it was alerted at about 3.05pm.

The worker has been hospitalised and is in stable condition.

An image was circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp showing the injured worker with his head on the ground after the fall.

MOM said the worker injured his right arm and both thighs, and had cuts on his scalp as a result of the fall.

An SCDF spokesman said emergency medical crew gave oxygen to the worker throughout the rescue operation and stabilised him to minimise movement to prevent aggravating the worker’s injuries further.

The Seng Yew Scaffolding and Engineering employee was conscious when conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

An emergency medical team from SGH was also on-site to provide medical assistance, SCDF added.

Stop activities involving work at heights

MOM has instructed China Construction Realty, the occupier of the worksite, to stop all scaffolding activities involving work at heights.

Park Nova condominium is expected to be completed in March 2024.

It comprises a single 21-storey tower with 54 units.

There have been 44 fatal workplace accidents so far, the highest number since 2016, when there were 66 such deaths.

Falls from height accounted for seven of the 37 workplace deaths recorded in the first nine months of 2022, according to the latest workplace safety statistics.

A total of 62 out of 436 workplace accidents that resulted in major injuries during this period were due to workers falling from height.

Top photos via Safety Watch SG