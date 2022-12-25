Carpenter, 62, decorates Woodlands HDB estate again with his epic Christmas decorations

The epic yearly Christmas decorations at an HDB estate in Woodlands is back in 2022, the first time after the pandemic put a halt to proceedings.

Carpenter Tan Koon Tat, 62, has been responsible for the decorations in the area over the past 10 to 20 years.

Set up at the open field in front of Block 178 Woodlands Street 13, this year's mega highlight is the cottage house and several Christmas trees.

Tan also oversees decorations in the estate during Deepavali and Hari Raya, and he will be putting his skills to good use this upcoming Lunar New Year occurring in late January 2023.

Rain hampered work on Christmas deco

Tan completed the decorations on Dec. 22, according to CNA.

He was scheduled to complete them earlier but the rain has been getting in the way.

The completed decorations were nothing short of spectacular for the neighbourhood residents, with tinsel and fairy lights hung from the covered walkway between blocks to reindeers on the ground to decorative presents attached to the pillars.

Props reused

Tan makes the decorations at his Admiralty workshop.

He declined to disclose the amount of money he had spent to put up this year's Christmas decorations, but emphasised that costs have increased and there is a focus on reusing props.

He only let on that his motivation is from seeing the smiles of children.

Snow machine

One feature that residents have been looking forward to is the snow machine.

The snow machine is activated at selected times at night to mimic snow fall.

The Christmas decorations will be taken down after the first day of 2023 to make way for Chinese New Year decorations.

All photos via Mothership