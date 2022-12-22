Back

S'pore family stuck in 7-hour-jam along Woodlands Causeway on Monday night, reach home at 4am

Aiyo.

Zi Shan Kow | December 22, 2022, 01:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man said he spent a record seven hours and 19 minutes returning to Singapore after a family day trip to Johor Bahru (JB) on Dec. 19.

He expected the journey would only take two to three hours given the holiday season.

But things did not look good at the start -- when they departed JB at 9pm, he took this video of the traffic jam:

@dailyvibessg #sg #sgcustom #fyp ♬ 圣诞节快乐(纯音乐)（剪辑版） - Mr.music

Shin Chen told AsiaOne said he was visiting JB for a seafood meal and to do some shopping with his family.

What they didn't plan for was spending six hours inching towards the JB customs building.

Jam seemed concentrated at Malaysia customs

The man said the worst of the jam was at Malaysia customs, where some counters were under renovation.

He lamented that they had missed the petrol kiosk in Malaysia, and didn't even manage to refuel their car before heading home.

And so he spent his time in line watching YouTube videos, reading articles and playing Mobile Legends.

Spent more time with family

Despite the gruelling wait, he appreciated that he could spend more time with his loved ones, especially his elderly parents who he sees less often.

In the comments, many users felt the wait was ridiculous.

"Crazy. It is like flying from SGP to Melbourne," read one comment. Others advised him to make the journey via the Tuas Causeway instead.

A regular visitor to JB, Shin Chen said the longest he had been caught in a Causeway jam was four hours.

Shin Chen reflected that while it is a nice place to visit, he wasn't likely to drive to Malaysia anytime soon, but will be back after the crowd "dies down a bit."

Heavy traffic during holiday season

Expect heavy traffic during this period.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), traffic along both land checkpoints has reached pre-Covid-19 levels during peak hours.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE before embarking on the journey.

Top images via @dailyvibessg/TikTok.

M'sia cancels New Year's Eve celebration as over 72,000 displaced by floods in Kelantan & Terengganu

This is the second year in a row that Malaysia has cancelled New Year's celebrations due to floods.

December 22, 2022, 07:27 PM

Japan’s Ghibli Park to start selling tickets via official English website on Jan. 10, 2023

Good news for Ghibli fans.

December 22, 2022, 06:51 PM

Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate spend S$50,000 to put up Christmas deco to match Orchard light-up

Take that, Orchard.

December 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park very crowded during year-end holiday season

Is water wet?

December 22, 2022, 06:42 PM

Banoffee pie & elf’s candy spaghetti: we recreated famous foods from our favourite Christmas movies

Get your stomach into the Christmas spirit, or vice versa.

December 22, 2022, 06:12 PM

Interpol Red Notice applied for S’pore woman, 56, after O-level exam cheating scheme

An arrest warrant has been issued for Poh Yuan Nie when she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.

December 22, 2022, 05:44 PM

China reduces 1 Covid death count as they are only counting those who die of respiratory failure

Limiting diagnosis of death from COVID.

December 22, 2022, 05:20 PM

4-year-old has 'serious adverse effects' after using rash cream from makeshift stall in Eunos

The child was taken to a hospital.

December 22, 2022, 04:08 PM

Argentina goalie Emi Martinez slammed again for carrying doll with Kylian Mbappe's face

Slammed for trolling.

December 22, 2022, 04:04 PM

Jackson Wang says 'really cannot lah' after S'pore fan asks for tattoo design

"Reaaaaally cannot," he said.

December 22, 2022, 03:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.