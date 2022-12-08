Woman fined S$8,000 for selling illegally imported pig's blood curd

A woman has been fined S$8,000 for the possession and sale of illegally imported pig's blood curd, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a press release.

30kg of pig's blood curd seized from residential unit

According to the SFA, it conducted an operation on Jan. 21, 2021, in which it seized approximately 30kg of pig blood curd from the residence of Yuan Yifan.

SFA's investigation revealed that Yuan had been selling pig blood products online.

The agency added that animal blood food products, such as pig blood, can easily support the growth of bacteria and harbour diseases.

Unhygienic harvesting of blood can also result in the introduction of food borne pathogens into blood food products, said SFA.

All imported food must be licensed and declared

In addition, illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, SFA added.

The agency further highlighted that in Singapore, food imports must meet its requirements.

Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Any person who is found guilty of illegally importing and selling pig blood products can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or be subjected to both for the first conviction.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, a person faces a fine of up to S$100,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

