Nurse, 23, uses S$150 Assurance Package payout & own money to buy things for those in need

A 23-year-old nurse donated her entire Assurance Package cash handout from the government and forked out some more out of her own pocket to help low-income residents in Singapore.

The woman, Ye Yong An, who started a "Christmas care package" movement of her own, has helped 290 low-income families and the underprivileged over the past three years.

Her care package for the elderly this time consisted of daily necessities and food.

So far, Ye has sent out 50 of her “Christmas care package” in advance in the Clementi area for low-income families and seniors.

The items she gave away included necessities such as instant noodles, cooking oil, rice, toothpaste and toiletries.

To fund her purchases, she used the S$150 from the Assurance Package and S$568 from her pocket.

Temasek Foundation also co-funded the initiative this year.

Background

Ye started working as a registered nurse at Alexander Hospital some one year and eight months ago.

Despite her busy work schedule, she takes time out of her rest days to do community service.

It was Ye’s grandmother who inspired the do-gooder to work as a nurse.

The 83-year-old woman devoted her life to the healthcare sector, spending more than 50 years as a nurse and retired as one.

Ye said she hopes to continue her grandmother's spirit, having studied to be a nurse and having graduated from Singapore Institute of Technology.

She also said she hopes to continue her studies to attain a masters’ degree in public health and delve more deeply into the medical field.

When interviewed, Ye said she has always been focused on the welfare and lives of the elderly.

She said: "Two years ago, at the height of the pandemic, my grandmother was quite weak. There were a lot of people buying daily necessities in the supermarkets, and my grandmother was one of those unable to stand or queue for long, so she faced challenges in getting these basic items."

This led to Ye to think about the other elderly residents or those who lived alone.

She then decided to do something for the senior folks without children, and others who have financial difficulties.

Her giving was not completely spontaneous as she spent three to four months to organise the effort and approached Temasek Foundation, People's Association, friends and family, and neighbours for help.

The group of 50 volunteers have distributed the “Christmas care package” in December 2020 and 2021, as well as the "Lunar New Year package" in February 2021.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News