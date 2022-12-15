Back

You can now do a 32-person conference call on WhatsApp

Like Zoom.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 15, 2022, 10:46 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

WhatsApp has improved its calling features, as announced on Dec. 14, 2022.

This includes the ability to start a video or voice call with up to 32 people on mobile.

Photo from WhatsApp.

To invite people into the call, you can share a call link.

You can also mute or message the participants during the conference call.

Cool.

Top image from Unsplash and WhatsApp

Arrive at least 20 minutes before departure time if you're taking train to JB

A change that kickstarted in August.

December 15, 2022, 10:41 AM

2022 FIFA World Cup final confirmed: Argentina vs France

Which country will lift the trophy?

December 15, 2022, 07:00 AM

France advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0

Another World Cup final for France.

December 15, 2022, 06:55 AM

SIA extends expiry dates for KrisFlyer miles, elite memberships & milestone rewards

Don't forget to use your miles.

December 15, 2022, 01:22 AM

Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500

They were operating without a valid temporary fair permit.

December 15, 2022, 12:06 AM

Man, 43, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing into Geylang lok lok place

A shop assistant was injured and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

December 14, 2022, 09:23 PM

Ho Ching: Buying an HDB flat akin to paying same rent without inflation in advance for decades

The amount one needs to pay for housing can be held constant over long periods of time.

December 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

MRT lady who made racist comments acquitted of all charges after being assessed to have delusionary disorder

AGC said that the lady's disorder caused her to be impaired in her social judgment and accentuated any prejudice that she may have against others.

December 14, 2022, 08:27 PM

1,335 trips on Thomson-East Coast Line erroneously overcharged S$0.06

Affected commuters will either be automatically refunded or issued e-vouchers.

December 14, 2022, 08:00 PM

Anwar wants 'meaningful' talks with S'pore over Pedra Branca

The sovereignty of Pedra Branca is considered by Singapore to be already settled.

December 14, 2022, 07:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.