You can now do a 32-person conference call on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has improved its calling features, as announced on Dec. 14, 2022.
This includes the ability to start a video or voice call with up to 32 people on mobile.
To invite people into the call, you can share a call link.
You can also mute or message the participants during the conference call.
Cool.
Top image from Unsplash and WhatsApp
