Child stuck atop 3m watermelon structure at Tampines playground

A young child, likely not older than 10 years old, was seen perched on top of the 3m watermelon-shaped wedge structure at the Tampines playground at Block 858 Tampines Avenue 5.

A video of the incident was shared online, which apparently showed the child stuck and unable to get down on his or her own.

However, the video did not reveal how the child got up the structure with sloping sides that are at 45-degree or steeper angles.

There were at least four adults at the scene trying to help the child down.

One woman even approached the child with what appeared to be a laundry pole.

It was not shown how the child got down eventually, but it is understood that slowly sliding down the less steep side while holding onto the side was an option.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the playground has been around for some 20 years.

Easy to climb up, harder to get down

It was observed that there are footholds on the watermelon structure, and children have been seen climbing up to the top regularly, according to residents in the area who spoke to the Chinese newspaper.

It is likely that climbers would utilise the sides of the structure for better grip.

As the ground of the playground is padded, children are at least ensured cushioned falls, it was also reported.

Children love playing at that playground

One resident interviewed said she saw a child stuck on the watermelon-shaped structure once in the evening.

But the child was quickly helped down by an adult who saw what happened, as the incident took place in the evening when there were many people around.

Another resident interviewed said her own child was hurt and scraped his head, even though he did not scale the main structure.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Zero In/ Google Maps