Vivian Balakrishnan shares son's heartbreaking post about stillborn third child

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan's son Mark Balakrishnan has penned a heartbreaking Facebook post about his stillborn child.

Vivian has four children: a daughter and three sons.

“We will always love you"

Mark wrote that his third child, Evan, was stillborn on Dec. 14.

He wrote:

"He has given us so much joy as we watched him grow for 35 weeks, as Erin and Ethan sang to him, and as we felt his kicks. He gave us hope as we planned for a future together. He gave us a real, tangible joy that will stay in our hearts.

The family spent one evening together, where they held and told Evan that they loved him.

"I had one short walk with him, not to the park, but to the mortuary. Still, we got to go as father and son," Mark continued.

He shared that they are at peace despite their grief.

His post ended with: "We will always love you."

Vivian shared his son's post, and added a line: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

