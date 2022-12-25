Van driver fails to signal & knocks down helmetless cyclist at North Bridge Road

A van knocked down a cyclist at North Bridge Road at around 10pm on Saturday (Dec. 24).

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook and the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.

Van knocked down cyclist

In the video, a man was seen cycling on the road against the flow of traffic and without a helmet.

A black Nissan van subsequently made a right turn from the second lane towards the cyclist.

The van failed to stop in time and knocked the cyclist down.

The van then slowly reversed before stopping. A number of bystanders who witnessed the incident went forward to check on the cyclist, who stayed on the ground.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident along 10 North Bridge Road at about 10:30pm on Dec. 24.

SCDF conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police told Mothership that it was alerted to the incident at about 10:31pm.

The 71-year-old male cyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Both driver and cyclists did not comply with the rules

In the comments section under SG Road Vigilante's Facebook post, a number of commenters pointed out that the cyclist went against rules and regulations by not wearing a helmet and cycling against the flow of traffic.

According to Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists are to wear helmets when riding on the road.

They must also cycle in the same direction as the motorists on the road, and must not cycle against the flow of traffic.

On-road cyclists are also advised to slow down and look out for other road users when approaching bends, junctions, and pedestrian crossings.

On the other hand, some commenters also noted that the van did not signal when turning right, and that it had cut across the third lane to make its turn.

A few commenters also said the cyclist was likely not in any blind spot at that time.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante.