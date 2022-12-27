Van driver marshalls traffic after traffic light goes down at Jalan Bukit Merah road junction

Not all heroes wear capes.

A video posted to Facebook group Singapore Incidents by user Richard Lau on Dec. 23 showed this cliché to be true.

This time, the hero in question wore an orange T-shirt, black trousers, flip-flops and had bleached strands of hair.

The man, supposedly a van driver, was filmed marshalling traffic at a road junction after the traffic lights went out of order.

Stepped out of his van to help marshal traffic

In the Facebook post, Lau wrote that as the traffic lights were down, he wondered how he would cross the road.

This was when the ordinary-looking man showed up.

"Suddenly, a van driver came down, dressed like a normal person with slippers and walked to the centre and started handling traffic", Lau described.

In the 20-second clip, a man could be seen standing in the middle of the yellow box as traffic zipped past him.

The traffic lights were unlit.

At one point, the man raised both his arms, signalling for the traffic in front of him to stop before waving for the cars on the opposite side of the road to proceed.

The man exuded a calm and cool demeanour as he remained in the middle of the junction while traffic continued to flow.

What is most impressive, Lau wrote, is that the "other cars are listening to him".

"Wow! Impressive! Salute to this driver!" Lau commended.

The incident appeared to have taken place at a junction between Jalan Bukit Merah and Lower Delta Road near Block 118B along Jalan Membina, based on a street sign and residential block visible in the background.

Internet praises man

Facebook users sang praises for the man for stepping up to help maintain order at the junction.

Some suggested that the man might have had some experience in directing traffic, going by how professional he looked.

Others thought that it was dangerous for him to have done so, and that he should have wore a high reflective vest for his own safety.

Top image via Singapore Incidents/Instagram