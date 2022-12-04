Crane topples at Universal Studios S'pore, engineering firm involved told to stop work by MOM

A crawler crane toppled as it was engaged in demolition works at Universal Studios Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 3) afternoon.

The accident took place at around 3.40pm.

An MOM spokesperson told Mothership that the crane toppled as it was hoisting away a steel structure that was part of an artificial tree being demolished.

"The crane operator managed to climb out of the crane cabin. He sustained minor injuries to his face and was given first aid treatment", the spokesperson added.

Boom of crane smashed through hoardings

Clips uploaded to social media platforms showed the scenes at the worksite in the aftermath of the accident.

In a montage uploaded to TikTok by user @haqieljupri2, the crane could be seen on its side with the steel structure in the likeness of an artificial tree in the background.

Another clip posted to Facebook showed the accident from outside the worksite.

The boom of the crane appeared to have smashed through hoardings that barricaded the worksite.

People could be seen walking near or under the boom of the toppled crane.

Firm involved instructed to stop work: MOM

The engineering firm involved, China Jingye Engineering Corporation Limited, has been instructed by MOM to "cease all lifting operations and demolition activities", a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The company is currently working with the authorities to recover the crane safely.

No guests or team members injured: RWS

Responding to Mothership's queries, an RWS spokesperson shared that no guests or team members were injured.

We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place.

"The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority", the spokesperson said.

