Man, 43, gets caught filming upskirt videos at MBS, victim turns out to be a man in a dress

A 43-year-old bank teller used his phone to film at least 387 upskirt photos of women.

He was caught taking an upskirt video at Marina Bay Sands, but the victim was later revealed to be a man in a dress.

Leonard Tan Song Hui was jailed for eight months on Monday, Dec. 5, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman’s modesty and one count of harassment.

Tan used his phone to film upskirt videos of women from Feb. 19, 2018 to Sep. 5, 2019, the date of his arrest.

He would position himself behind victims on an escalator, and would position his phone with the screen facing down below the victim's skirt, before pressing record.

Doing so, he intended to insult the modesty and privacy of the female victims.

He would film videos of various women around his workplace at Marina One tower, as well as at Marina Bay Financial Centre, and inside various MRT stations and trains.

Amongst his victims were two of his then colleagues.

He would secretly film them throughout the work day, during work events, as they were getting lunch, and at the Downtown MRT station as he accompanied them on part of their commute home.

He eventually amassed 273 videos of these two women alone.

How he got caught

On Sep. 5, 2019, Tan travelled to Bayfront MRT to meet his wife for dinner at Marina Bay Sands.

While on the escalator, he identified the victim, who was revealed to be a 33-year-old man wearing a beige dress.

He moved behind the victim on the escalator, and took two upskirt videos of him.

His actions were noticed by a bystander, Leong Wei Jian, who trailed Tan while calling the police.

The police arrived at the scene and detained Tan.

Leong also notified the victim about Tan's harassment, and the victim expressed that he had felt violated by Tan's actions.

Subsequently, two mobile phones, a laptop and a hard disk were seized from tan's possession, all found to have contained incriminating videos.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 10 to 12 months' imprisonment for Tan's actions, but the sentence was reduced to eight months.

Court documents stated that Tan demonstrated a grave abuse of trust towards his colleagues, as well as a high degree of premeditation as he has established a modus operandi over the span of 18 months.

