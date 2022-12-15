Super Mario fans can visit Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood from February 2023

Lets-a-go!

Universal Studios Hollywood has set the opening day for the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World park in California, U.S.

Modelled after the classic Super Mario video game series, this themed land is scheduled to open on Feb. 17. 2023.

It follows the first Super Nintendo World which opened in Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

Here is a sneak peek at the new park:

Rides, dining and more

Super Nintendo World is an immersive land that will feature new rides, interactive activities and themed dining, said Nintendo.

Guests will be able to experience the groundbreaking new ride "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge", almost like a real-life game of Mario Kart.

Inspired by the famous video game, this ride merges augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and is actually set along a moving ride track.

Guests wear AR goggles and sit in vehicles as they navigate the course.

This ride saw its debut in Universal Studios Japan in 2021 to raving reviews.

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge will be inside Bowser's Castle, which will be the centrepiece of Super Nintendo World.

Interactive experience for guests

In addition to rides, parkgoers will be able to interact within the land in a world of real-life gameplay.

With Power-Up Band, a wearable wristband that syncs with Universal Studios Hollywood's app, guests will be able to "punch blocks" to collect coins and other interactive challenges unique to Super Nintendo World.

The park will also have its own themed restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, with themed food such as Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots and Block Tiramisu.

Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart™ ride, purchase your Power-Up Band™, and dine at Toadstool Cafe™. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ opens 2/17/2023. https://t.co/GDgIKAWnRu pic.twitter.com/wjYeFXRgr2 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) December 14, 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun selling merchandise with Super Star Popcorn Bucket, SuperMushroom Sipper and more.

Not the first

Universal Studios Japan debuted Super Nintendo World on Mar. 18, 2021, after delays due to Covid-19.

The park is so popular that guests need to book an "Area Timed Entry Ticket" in order to enter.

Top Photo from Universal Studio Hollywood/Twitter