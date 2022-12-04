Back

Some parts of Ulu Pandan park connector affected by landslide to re-open in first quarter of 2023

Reconstruction works is expected to be fully completed by second half of 2023.

Gawain Pek | December 04, 2022, 03:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The final phase of recovery and reconstruction works at the affected sections of Ulu Pandan park connector is now underway, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a Facebook update on Saturday (Dec. 3).

Parts of the park connector is expected to re-open in the first quarter of 2023.

The recovery and reconstruction works are expected to be fully completed by the second half of the year.

A landslide damaged parts of the Ulu Pandan park connector near the Clementi NorthArc development site on Sep. 2, 2022.

Affected sections of the park connector have been closed since Sep. 15, 2022.

Some parts of park connector to re-open

In its update, HDB shared that it will work with NParks to safely re-open the park connector.

This will start with the connector's north bank and parts of the south bank, which are expected to re-open in the first quarter of 2023.

A section along the south bank of the park connector will remain closed due to the reconstruction efforts.

Image via NParks.

Canal surface width restored as of end-November

The first and second phase of the three-phase recovery and reconstruction works has been completed, HDB said.

The third and final phase is now underway.

The first phase involved implementing immediate measures to mitigate slope failure and flood risk, and was completed in mid-September.

A thin layer of concrete was applied to stabilise the slope.

The blockage along the canal was widened, and pumps were installed to improve water flow and mitigate flood risk.

Image via HDB/Facebook.

Image via HDB/Facebook.

The second phase involved steel sheet piling works to further stabilise the slope and facilitate the safe removal of the displaced earth in the canal

Image via HDB/Facebook.

This was completed in mid-November.

The final phase involves fully restoring the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the park connector, and reconstructing the slope and precinct structures within the development.

As of end November, the full surface width of the canal has been restored as a result of soil clearing operations.

Photo via HDB/Facebook.

"We will proceed to clear the soil from the canal bed and banks to restore Sungei Ulu Pandan to its original depth and capacity", HDB wrote.

Once this is completed, works to reinstate the park connector will be initiated.

Reconstruction work is expected to begin within the next two months, and be completed by the second half of 2023.

"We understand that residents and park users may have been inconvenienced by the works, and seek everyone’s understanding and patience while we continue to do our best to complete the recovery and reconstruction works safely", HDB wrote.

Related articles

Top image via Ashley Tan, NParks

Muhyiddin slams Anwar appointing 'kleptocrat' Zahid as DPM, Zahid tells Muhyiddin to 'quit whining'

Zahid accused the former PM of not respecting the Malay rulers, and told him to be like the DAP and put the interests of the country first.

December 04, 2022, 02:57 PM

M'sian model & social media influencer quits OnlyFans to become a DJ

Ms Pui Yi had stirred up controversies in the past for her photos.

December 04, 2022, 01:10 PM

An SUV & coupé in one? Here's a list of different things that go unexpectedly well together.

The whole is more than the sum of its parts.

December 04, 2022, 11:32 AM

Don’t know what Christmas gift to get? We asked S’poreans what they want from 12.12 sales.

Add to cart.

December 04, 2022, 10:52 AM

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Take note.

December 04, 2022, 10:15 AM

S'porean man arrested at Perth Airport for carrying drugs, fined S$2,760, can't re-enter Australia for 3 years

Say no to drugs.

December 04, 2022, 04:55 AM

S$5.50 Western food still exists at Hougang coffee shop stall, mains with 3 sides

The stall is keeping its prices low so more people can afford it.

December 03, 2022, 08:22 PM

21 men, aged 17-60, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

Another three men, aged between 32 and 34, were arrested for various other offences.

December 03, 2022, 08:12 PM

Man, 77, dies after he was allegedly hit by taxi & flung 10m at Bishan St 22, taxi driver, 67, arrested

The deceased was said to have been in good health.

December 03, 2022, 07:55 PM

Xi Jinping admits Chinese people ‘frustrated’ with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ

He addressed the issue of protests in China, according to people privy to the meeting.

December 03, 2022, 07:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.