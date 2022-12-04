Some parts of Ulu Pandan park connector affected by landslide to re-open in first quarter of 2023

The final phase of recovery and reconstruction works at the affected sections of Ulu Pandan park connector is now underway, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a Facebook update on Saturday (Dec. 3).

Parts of the park connector is expected to re-open in the first quarter of 2023.

The recovery and reconstruction works are expected to be fully completed by the second half of the year.

A landslide damaged parts of the Ulu Pandan park connector near the Clementi NorthArc development site on Sep. 2, 2022.

Affected sections of the park connector have been closed since Sep. 15, 2022.

Some parts of park connector to re-open

In its update, HDB shared that it will work with NParks to safely re-open the park connector.

This will start with the connector's north bank and parts of the south bank, which are expected to re-open in the first quarter of 2023.

A section along the south bank of the park connector will remain closed due to the reconstruction efforts.

Canal surface width restored as of end-November

The first and second phase of the three-phase recovery and reconstruction works has been completed, HDB said.

The third and final phase is now underway.

The first phase involved implementing immediate measures to mitigate slope failure and flood risk, and was completed in mid-September.

A thin layer of concrete was applied to stabilise the slope.

The blockage along the canal was widened, and pumps were installed to improve water flow and mitigate flood risk.

The second phase involved steel sheet piling works to further stabilise the slope and facilitate the safe removal of the displaced earth in the canal

This was completed in mid-November.

The final phase involves fully restoring the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the park connector, and reconstructing the slope and precinct structures within the development.

As of end November, the full surface width of the canal has been restored as a result of soil clearing operations.

"We will proceed to clear the soil from the canal bed and banks to restore Sungei Ulu Pandan to its original depth and capacity", HDB wrote.

Once this is completed, works to reinstate the park connector will be initiated.

Reconstruction work is expected to begin within the next two months, and be completed by the second half of 2023.

"We understand that residents and park users may have been inconvenienced by the works, and seek everyone’s understanding and patience while we continue to do our best to complete the recovery and reconstruction works safely", HDB wrote.

Top image via Ashley Tan, NParks