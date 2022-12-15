Back

Visitors to UK can keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in cabin luggage by June 2024

Fuss-free travel.

Keyla Supharta | December 15, 2022, 03:20 PM

Events

The UK government has given most airports a deadline to install new high-tech 3D scanners by June 2024.

Passengers will then be able to leave large electrical items and liquids in their cabin luggage as they pass through security, thereby reducing hassle. The 100ml limit for liquids in containers will be increased to two litres.

Current rules

It is currently obligatory for passengers to remove liquid and electronic devices such as laptops and tablets from their carry-on bags during security screening. Liquids in carry-on bags must not exceed 100ml and must be in a clear plastic bag.

The current rules have been implemented since 2006, following a foiled terrorist threat involving liquid explosions on multiple flights.

UK airports have until 2024 to upgrade their screening equipment and processes. Passengers must still adhere to the same rules until further notice. They are also encouraged to check the current implemented rules with specific airports before travelling.

Provide a 3D image of bags' content

The new screening equipment has been in the works as early as 2017, with Heathrow being the first UK airport to trial and install the equipment.

The equipment uses CT X-ray technology to provide a 3D image of the content inside passengers' bags. It is also equipped with highly advanced threat detection algorithms.

According to the BBC, the new screening equipment is similar to the CT scanners used in hospitals.

The technology is already being used by several US airports such as Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago's O'Hare.

Top image via Getty Images

