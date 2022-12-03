Back

Ubi cat gets cosy cardboard house with windows & towels from kind soul

Unfortunately, the cat was too fat for the house.

Zi Shan Kow | December 03, 2022, 11:38 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Community cats doted on by caregivers get their share of tender loving care, especially when their humans go the extra mile to make the street life more comfortable.

Cosy cat home

TikTok user @derrick_tay shared a video of a cat home he came across in a void deck in Ubi.

Assembled using some cardboard and tape, the house even has a proper door with a doorknob.

Above the door is a small printed photo of the cat, so everyone knows whose home it is.

Inside, the home is lined with towels for the cat's comfort.

It is also well-ventilated, with two tiny cut-out windows and a vent at the top of the house for airflow.

Here is the home owner, taking the time to manicure its front yard:

Video via @derrick_tay/TikTok.

Many commenters on the TikTok video marvelled at the loving home and adorable cat, but others were concerned that makeshift cat homes like these would likely be removed by the area's cleaners.

Box given to a less chonky cat

The carefully-made box disappeared on Dec. 2, said Tay.

However, another user chimed in to add that it was actually given to another cat because "Cicak is too fat for the house".

It is worth noting that throughout Tay's video, the ginger cat was not seen going into the house but was hanging out around it.

Poor thing. Here's hoping it gets a bigger home soon.

More well-loved community cats

Top images via @derrick_tay/TikTok.

M'sia state of Terengganu to prevent men & women intermingling by enforcing unisex hair salon ban

Applies to Muslim & non-Muslim establishments.

December 03, 2022, 01:28 PM

Sorrow for Suarez, ecstasy for Son as South Korea threads the needle & qualifies for knockouts

Cheers, Son's crying.

December 03, 2022, 01:09 PM

Convenient gifts below S$20 to buy for different types of colleagues this Christmas 2022

Ho, ho, ho.

December 03, 2022, 12:40 PM

5 food places in S'pore to get Christmas goodies you need for a festive feast

'Tis the season for good food and good gifts.

December 03, 2022, 11:58 AM

'What do you want to be when you grow up?': Ong Ye Kung's personal speech at NUS High Convocation

Advice from a 53-year-old to many 19-year-olds.

December 03, 2022, 11:55 AM

6 S'poreans, aged 24-54, arrested for trafficking drugs worth S$304,000, including 8.19kg of cannabis & 415g of heroin

The amount of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 1,160 cannabis abusers for a week.

December 03, 2022, 11:18 AM

6 must-visit places in Tokyo on your next trip to Japan

Think you know Tokyo well enough? Think again.

December 03, 2022, 10:59 AM

Man, 33, arrested for splashing blue paint & leaving O$P$ note at unit along Chai Chee Road

The man will be charged in court today.

December 03, 2022, 10:50 AM

‘They treat me like family’: Migrant workers share their experiences of working in S'pore

These are the ties that bind.

December 03, 2022, 09:56 AM

Man uses hand to stop MRT train from moving off in 'life hacks' TikTok, gets reported to police

More of a public nuisance than life hack.

December 03, 2022, 03:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.