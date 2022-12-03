Ubi cat gets cosy cardboard house with windows & towels from kind soul

Community cats doted on by caregivers get their share of tender loving care, especially when their humans go the extra mile to make the street life more comfortable.

Cosy cat home

TikTok user @derrick_tay shared a video of a cat home he came across in a void deck in Ubi.

Assembled using some cardboard and tape, the house even has a proper door with a doorknob.

Above the door is a small printed photo of the cat, so everyone knows whose home it is.

Inside, the home is lined with towels for the cat's comfort.

It is also well-ventilated, with two tiny cut-out windows and a vent at the top of the house for airflow.

Here is the home owner, taking the time to manicure its front yard:

Many commenters on the TikTok video marvelled at the loving home and adorable cat, but others were concerned that makeshift cat homes like these would likely be removed by the area's cleaners.

Box given to a less chonky cat

The carefully-made box disappeared on Dec. 2, said Tay.

However, another user chimed in to add that it was actually given to another cat because "Cicak is too fat for the house".

It is worth noting that throughout Tay's video, the ginger cat was not seen going into the house but was hanging out around it.

Poor thing. Here's hoping it gets a bigger home soon.

Top images via @derrick_tay/TikTok.