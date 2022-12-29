S'porean man, 26, managed to visit all 195 countries in the world 5 years after he decided to do so

Visiting all the countries in the world would be a mere pipe dream for many people, but not for 26-year-old Basanth Sadasivan, who landed in Tuvalu at 12:02pm on Dec. 22, making it the 195th country in the world that he visited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basanth Sadasivan (@basanth.sadasivan)

The 195 countries he visited include 193 United Nations (UN) member states and two UN observer states. In addition, he visited Taiwan and Kosovo, a newly formed nation that has yet to join the UN.

Strong passport

Basanth told Mothership he decided to travel to all these countries and places in mid to late 2017 when he read the news that Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world.

As he was enrolling in a university in the United Kingdom (UK) at the time, his location placed him in close proximity to all of Europe and most of Africa, presenting him with a "golden opportunity" to see more parts of the world.

"I personally feel that despite the strength of our passport, Singaporeans tend to stick to a selected list of destinations when they go abroad," Basanth said, adding that this is "understandable" as "these places are usually very tourist friendly and have a lot more infrastructure".

Cultivated since young

According to Basanth, the first country he visited was "probably Malaysia with (his) family".

"My family has always enjoyed travelling so from a young age, I would travel with them to countries in the (Southeast Asian region), as well as a few long haul destinations like Italy, Greece, the U.S. and the UK," Basanth said.

It was perhaps the travel exposure he had since he was young that gave him the courage to make his first trip abroad as an unaccompanied minor at the age of 12 to visit his aunt in Australia.

"[The trip] certainly enhanced my passion for travelling," he said, adding that it laid the foundation for his future solo travels as he learnt he could embark on trips by himself without his parents.

Balancing studies and travel

But having a strong passport and fervent passion is surely not enough to materialise such a dream. After all, let's admit it, it's certainly not cheap to travel to all 195 countries.

So how did Basanth financially support his visits? And how did he make time to travel as a student?

"I worked at an online peer review portal where one would proofread essays for errors and provide feedback," Basanth revealed. "I worked as a part-time soccer coach too."

He added that when he had his summer break that lasted for four months, he would work full time for at least three months to save up more money.

"I’ve done stints with some of the embassies in Singapore (Bangladesh, Peru, Rwanda), as well as several law firms. Finally, for most of 2020, I worked for my father’s clinic in central Singapore to assist him with the increased workload caused by the Covid pandemic. The finances accumulated from these jobs helped fund my traveling."

Flying on budget airlines like Ryanair, Wizzair and EasyJet, as well as staying at budget motels and Airbnb also helped him manage his budget.

The most memorable country

For someone who has been been exposed to many mesmerising views, delectable cuisines, and different cultures, one might think that it'll be hard to say which country he found the most memorable.

But Basanth did not hesitate to answer the question when posed.

"Definitely Mali," he said.

"There's a civil war going on. [But unfortunately], very little is reported about [the war] and developments can change very quickly," he shared. "The village of Djenne, which has a very famous mosque, was attacked by rebels a day after I visited."

But why would he visit the landlocked state if it's risky to do so?

Mali "boasts a lot of history and culture" beyond its war-stricken label, Basanth shared.

The country also has "some of the friendliest and most helpful locals," he added. "Going there to understand more about the everyday challenges they face and doing whatever you can to help them is also a very fulfilling experience."

So intrigued was Basanth by Mali's people and culture that he visited the place twice.

"Sites like the Great Mosque of Djenne, Mopti, San, Sidibé and the Dogon Valley are beautiful places which are extremely unique to (Mali)."

Hardest country to visit

Turns out that the hardest country to visit, at least for Singaporeans, is not the tightly controlled North Korea. In fact, when Basanth visited North Korea in 2013, he found it a "surprisingly easy" process.

"All you have to do is book a packaged tour with a licensed tour agency and from there, everything is arranged for you," he said.

"If you have a Singapore passport, things go even quicker as Singapore is one of the few countries possessing diplomatic relations with the DPRK."

Things have changed since then. Since 2016, Singaporeans no longer enjoy visa-free travel North Korea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also encourages Singaporeans to avoid all non-essential travel to North Korea due to the uncertain development and situation in the country.

To Basanth, he found Iraq and Libya among some of the hardest countries to visit. Travellers would need to have a sponsor to file paperwork before a visa approval letter could be issued. "This process is very costly and time-consuming," he said, adding that there is no guarantee of the visa being approved even after meticulously completing the entire process.

Working for MFA

Basanth will be working for MFA as a foreign service officer from January 2023 onwards.

"I hope to use the experiences I've gained to represent Singapore on the frontline of our diplomatic sector, as well as further my understanding of the world and learn even more about the different countries we work with and their respective cultures," he said.

Despite having visited all 195 countries, Basanth has no plans to stop traveling.

"I still plan to visit all seven continents [as I haven't] been to Antarctica yet sadly," Basanth said. "[There are also] a few remaining places on my bucket list like Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Park, Socotra Island and Sanaa in Yemen that I hope to visit in the near future."

Tips for people who want to travel

When asked if he has any tips for people who want to travel to the less "touristy" countries, Basanth said, "Definitely do your research beforehand and come prepared as much as possible, as it would save you a lot of hassle."

"Try to know what you’re going to do (or) see to make the most of your time. And if you have your dates set, try to reserve essentials like your hotel and transportation to reduce stress once you arrive so you can enjoy the trip more."

Read more