Arrive at least 20 minutes before departure time if you're taking train to JB

A change that kickstarted in August.

Nixon Tan | December 15, 2022, 10:41 AM

If you are headed to Johor Bahru (JB) from Woodlands by the KTM train service, you will have to enter the gates earlier.

This announcement was made earlier this year on Jul. 30, 2022, if you're not aware of it.

The rule kickstarted from Aug. 1, 2022.

If you are headed from Woodlands to JB, gates will open up 40 minutes before departure and will close 20 minutes before departure.

If you are headed from JB to Woodlands, the timing remains unchanged, with gates opening up 30 minutes before departure and closing 10 minutes before departure.

According to a blog, Rail Travel Station, changes made to the gate closing time at Woodlands Checkpoint was in response to the train delays experienced previously due to the immigration process by both the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Top photo by Mothership.

