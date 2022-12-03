Man uses hand to stop MRT train from moving off in 'life hacks' TikTok, gets reported to police

A man in Singapore made a TikTok showing how he managed to change lines and get on the MRT train across the platform at the interchange by deliberately jamming the platform screen doors and preventing them from closing.

His actions effectively stopped the MRT train from moving off, and caused all of its doors to reopen again, which allowed the TikToker and other commuters to get on.

However, his actions have since been reported to the police.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged against the man.

The video of the man's antics has been circulating on the internet for almost a week now on different accounts.

The video's caption explained that the man was demonstrating one of the "life hacks" of successfully boarding a train that was ready to pull out of the station.

What video showed

The man, who was at Jurong East MRT station, was seen running out of one train to the other one across the platform, and putting his hand in between the MRT platform screen doors to prevent them from closing fully.

According to the video's caption, all the man had to do to get the train doors to reopen again was to wait for 10 seconds.

The train doors were likely programmed to reopen, in the event they could not be closed completely, as a way to dislodge any objects that could have been stuck in between any of them.

The video then showed the man, together with the other commuters, getting on the train.

The clip ended with the man giving a thumbs up to the camera and thanking people for watching his video.

Safety issue

It is understood that the doors of the train across the platform are timed to close just as the other train pulls up into the station to deter people from rushing across the platform in the first place and causing safety issues.

Commuters are also repeatedly reminded while riding the MRT train not to lean on the train doors, as doors that fail to close can cause delays with trains travelling behind schedule.

