1,335 trips on Thomson-East Coast Line erroneously overcharged S$0.06

Affected commuters will either be automatically refunded or issued e-vouchers.

Matthias Ang | December 14, 2022, 08:00 PM

Following the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), 1,335 trips between Orchard station and Queenstown station on the new line were erroneously charged an additional S$0.06.

The trips were taken between Nov. 13 and Dec. 2.

Fare table not updated accurately

According to a Facebook post by TransitLink, affected commuters were charged S$1.34 if they tapped out at TEL fare gates, compared to the S$1.28 they would have been charged if they had gone through the North-South Line (NSL) fare gates at Orchard station.

TransitLink added that the error occurred because the fare table for trips taken between TEL Orchard station and Queenstown station were not properly updated during the opening of the new TEL stations.

This was rectified on Dec. 3.

Affected commuters will either be refunded or issued e-vouchers

TransitLink stated that commuters using SimplyGo will have their refunds credited automatically.

SimplyGo refers to payments that were made using upgraded CEPAS cards, Mastercard or Visa credit/debit cards, or contactless NETS Bank cards.

For contactless bank card users, they will see the refunds reflected in their credit or debit card statements, while SimplyGo concession card and SimplyGo EZ-Link card holders will have the refunds credited to their cards.

As for commuters who not upgraded their CEPAS card, an e-voucher will be issued to the identified CEPAS cards.

The e-voucher can then be redeemed at any top-up kiosk, assisted service kiosk or TransitLink kiosk.

CEPAS cards which require commuters to make payments via NETS Flashpay, or EZ-link cards with stored value are considered not upgraded.

Affected commuters with queries on the refund process may also call the TransitLink hotline at 1800-2255-663 or visit any TransitLink ticket office.

