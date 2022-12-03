S$5.50 Western food still exists at Hougang coffee shop stall, mains with 3 sides

In a time of S$12 economy rice leaving customers with no other recourse other than going online to vent, affordable and good food are harder to come by.

But don't let inflation get the better of you.

Yet.

Dishes with three sides of your choice at S$5.50

The Flying Pan is a coffeeshop stall that sells your typical western fare.

But it won't burn a hole in your pocket, with mains priced at a pocket-friendly S$5.50, accompanied with three sides of your choice.

The Flying Pan doesn't skimp on quantity either.

This is the S$5.50 grilled chicken chop with spaghetti, fries and mashed potatoes.

And here is their fried chicken cutlet with a JUMBO Chicken Sausage add-on (S$3).

They also offer a whole fried spring chicken at only S$9.

Keeping prices low so more people can afford it

A satisfied diner Andrew Tang shared his experience at the stall in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group .

He revealed that the only person running the stall sometimes is 23-year-old Vicky, a mother of three young children.

To keep up with the rising cost of living, her husband picked up a job as a Grab driver.

When Tang asked why the stall keeps its prices so low despite the current inflationary environment, Vicky said she hopes she can sell more despite the small profit.

"There are families out there (like mine) that are also trying to make ends meet,” she also told Tang.

Tang only had good things to say about his meal and encouraged more to support The Flying Pan, adding that it is "superb value for money".

The post has garnered over 400 shares and 900 likes.

In the comments section, some attested to the quality of the food, with one saying that the stall's ribeye "can cut using the plastic knife".

Based on their Facebook page, they are available on GrabFood and foodpanda, and also offer catering services.

The Flying Pan

Address: Block 703 Hougang Avenue 2, #01-201, S530703

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm daily, closed on Wednesdays and alternate Sundays

Top images by The Flying Pan and John/Google Maps.