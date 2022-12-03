Back

S$5.50 Western food still exists at Hougang coffee shop stall, mains with 3 sides

The stall is keeping its prices low so more people can afford it.

Zi Shan Kow | December 03, 2022, 08:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a time of S$12 economy rice leaving customers with no other recourse other than going online to vent, affordable and good food are harder to come by.

But don't let inflation get the better of you.

Yet.

Dishes with three sides of your choice at S$5.50

The Flying Pan is a coffeeshop stall that sells your typical western fare.

But it won't burn a hole in your pocket, with mains priced at a pocket-friendly S$5.50, accompanied with three sides of your choice.

Image by Andrew Tang.

Image via The Flying Pan.

The Flying Pan doesn't skimp on quantity either.

This is the S$5.50 grilled chicken chop with spaghetti, fries and mashed potatoes.

Image via The Flying Pan.

And here is their fried chicken cutlet with a JUMBO Chicken Sausage add-on (S$3).

Image via The Flying Pan.

They also offer a whole fried spring chicken at only S$9.

Keeping prices low so more people can afford it

A satisfied diner Andrew Tang shared his experience at the stall in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group .

He revealed that the only person running the stall sometimes is 23-year-old Vicky, a mother of three young children.

To keep up with the rising cost of living, her husband picked up a job as a Grab driver.

When Tang asked why the stall keeps its prices so low despite the current inflationary environment, Vicky said she hopes she can sell more despite the small profit.

"There are families out there (like mine) that are also trying to make ends meet,” she also told Tang.

Tang only had good things to say about his meal and encouraged more to support The Flying Pan, adding that it is "superb value for money".

The post has garnered over 400 shares and 900 likes.

In the comments section, some attested to the quality of the food, with one saying that the stall's ribeye "can cut using the plastic knife".

Based on their Facebook page, they are available on GrabFood and foodpanda, and also offer catering services.

The Flying Pan

Address: Block 703 Hougang Avenue 2, #01-201, S530703

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm daily, closed on Wednesdays and alternate Sundays

Top images by The Flying Pan and John/Google Maps.

21 men, aged 17-60, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

Another three men, aged between 32 and 34, were arrested for various other offences.

December 03, 2022, 08:12 PM

Man, 77, dies after he was allegedly hit by taxi & flung 10m at Bishan St 22, taxi driver, 67, arrested

The deceased was said to have been in good health.

December 03, 2022, 07:55 PM

Xi Jinping admits Chinese people ‘frustrated’ with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ

He addressed the issue of protests in China, according to people privy to the meeting.

December 03, 2022, 07:39 PM

Anonymous donor gives S$1.5 million to baby with rare disorder in S'pore for treatment

The disorder may affect one's ability to swallow, suck, and breathe.

December 03, 2022, 06:43 PM

Cai png lady boss slaps man queuing for chicken rice at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

The man apparently hurled insults in Hokkien at the stall owners.

December 03, 2022, 06:02 PM

World Cup last 16 confirmed: South Korea vs Brazil, Japan vs Croatia, Netherlands vs USA

This World Cup has been great.

December 03, 2022, 05:32 PM

‘Courage needs to be honed': Protesters on why they stand against China’s zero-Covid policy despite risk of arrest

Learning to stand up for themselves and push through in spite of the fear.

December 03, 2022, 04:59 PM

6 potential tenants pay S$4,000 deposit to secure Serangoon residential room rental but get nothing

Convoluted story.

December 03, 2022, 04:41 PM

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Take note.

December 03, 2022, 04:15 PM

M'sia state of Terengganu to prevent men & women intermingling by enforcing unisex hair salon ban

Applies to Muslim & non-Muslim establishments.

December 03, 2022, 01:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.