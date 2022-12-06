Back

Thai temple left without monks after all of them, including abbot, test positive for meth

They were expelled from monkhood and sent for rehabilitation.

Matthias Ang | December 06, 2022, 03:51 PM

A small Buddhist temple in the northern Thai district of Bung Sam Phan, Phetchabun province, has no monks left after the whole monastery, including the abbot, tested positive for illegal drugs, the Bangkok Post reported.

They have also been expelled from monkhood.

The temple was raided by Thai authorities on Nov. 28, with the four monks, including the abbot, testing positive after undergoing urine tests.

Its name and location were not disclosed.

Behaviour had given their drug use away

The Washington Post quoted the village headman, Sungyut Namburi, as saying that the behaviour and personality of the monks indicated that they were drug users.

Namburi added that when he checked the shelter of the abbot, who had served as a monk for 10 years, he was "stunned" to find it in a "mess".

He had also been tipped off by some villagers who asked him to check on temples in the community.

Following the results of the tests, the monks confessed to their methamphetamine usage, with some of them also admitting that they had been longtime addicts.

The former monks were then sent to rehabilitation on Nov. 30.

Namburi added that once the former monks are clean from drugs, they can become a monk again if they wish to do so.

Community upset by incident

The Bangkok Post further reported that the incident has upset the local community which relies on the monks for religious functions.

Some community members have highlighted that this means people need to be at temple to take care of its property.

In addition, there are about 10 cats and dogs living within the temple.

Namburi added that he has discussed with Thai authorities about inviting a "good monk" from another location to fill in, The Washington Post reported.

The village headman added that some monks who heard about the scandal have offered to support the community in the meantime.

The raid on the temple is part of a wider crackdown across the province on drugs.

Top photo by Niels Steeman via Unsplash

