Thai princess, widely thought to be the king's successor, put on life support

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been put on life support after her collapse earlier last week on Dec. 14, according to Thailand's Royal Household Bureau.

Heart not functioning well

Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was hospitalised due to “heart problems” while training her pet dogs for the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Thai army, according to the first official statement released by the Royal Bureau Household on Dec. 15.

The princess has since been receiving treatment at Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after being rushed there via helicopter from a district hospital in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The bureau also released another official statement on Dec. 19, saying although the princess' heart was not functioning fully, her angiography did not show any abnormalities. It also added that her condition "was stable at a certain level".

The statement confirmed that the medical team at the hospital had been supporting the function of her vital organs via medicine and equipment, and that Bajrakitiyabha's condition will be closely monitored.

Princess in serious condition, nationwide prayers called

The princess’ health status could potentially be “more serious” than what had been stated by official sources, however, according to the BBC. A reporter from the news outlet also noted that medical bulletins from Thailand's Royal Bureau Household tend to be vague and enigmatic.

According to the Bangkok Post, Vajiralongkorn and his current wife, Queen Suthida, visited the princess in the hospital on Dec. 16. Princess Sirivannavari, her half-sister, also separately visited the princess, while other princesses sent their assigned representatives to present bouquets of flowers. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was also at the hospital on the same day.

A chanting session was conducted by the Department of Religious Affairs and monks at Wat Ratchapradit Sathit Maha Simaram to pray for the princess’ health. Various religious denominations around Thailand, including Muslims and Christians, have also reportedly been asked to perform religious rites to wish the princess a speedy recovery, the Bangkok Post reported.

Speculations of Princess Bajrakitiyabha's death have emerged, however, even as the palace continues to maintain that she is alive.

Doctors initially assumed she had a heart attack, but have now concluded that she suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage in her skull that then caused her heart to stop beating. The palace now just has to decide when to take her off the machine and announce her death. 18/26 — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) December 17, 2022

Questions of succession

Though the king has not formally designated an heir, Bajrakitiyabha is believed to come after her 17-year-old half-brother, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, in the line of succession, according to the The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, she is widely considered to be the most established candidate to succeed the Thai throne. Dipangkorn, although supposedly the heir presumptive, is rumoured to have development issues, and Vajiralongkorn’s other sons have been banished.

Bajrakitiyabha was also born to a woman of royal Thai lineage, was educated in law and international relations, and possesses diplomatic experience.

As a result, it is likely that the Thai monarchy would have to figure out alternative succession plans if the princess is unable to succeed the throne.

Related articles

Top images via Getty/NurPhoto