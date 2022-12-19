Back

Royal Thai Navy corvette 'Sukhothai' sinks in Gulf of Thailand after storm, 28 sailors still in the water

This was one of seven corvettes in the Royal Thai Navy.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 19, 2022, 01:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Dec. 18, the HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class corvette, was confirmed to have sunk in the Gulf of Thailand at 11:30pm local time, according to the official Twitter account of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

Over 70 sailors have been evacuated, while nearly 30 still remain in the water.

Stormy weather

According to an article by the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) News, the corvette had sunk due to a loss of power and flooding within the vessel, which had disabled its mechanisms and pumps.

The Standard reported that the corvette was patrolling an area of 20 miles from the port in Bang Saphan District Pier, central Thailand, before strong waves resulted in seawater entering the corvette’s electrical system through the exhaust pipe.

The RTN and the Royal Thai Armed Forces have released videos and photos of the incident via Twitter.

Rescue operations

RTH dispatched the frigates Kraburi and Bhumibol Adulyadej as well as landing platform dock Angthong to assist evacuation efforts, but only Kraburi was close enough to reach the corvette before it sank, according to USNI and RTN.

Two Thai Navy helicopters were also dispatched to the scene. The RTN reiterated that the safety of its crew were of utmost importance.

Initially, it stated that rescue operations were conducted overnight for the crew of 110 sailors.

Some sailors still awaiting rescue

However, it later updated at around 8:00am (Singapore time) that 78 of the 106 personnel had been rescued, while 28 remained in the water, with three of those in a critical condition.

As of time of writing, this is the latest update on the status of the sailors.

Related articles

Top images via Twitter/@prroyalthainavy & @ThaiArmedForce

Streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina go completely wild after World Cup win

Crazy scenes.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Family of 4 perish in Genting Highlands landslide

Their deaths were confirmed by the deceased woman's mother.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Gojek S'pore revising drivers service fee from 10% to 15% from Feb. 1, 2023

It will remain at 15 per cent for at least 12 months thereafter.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Average of 350 unique public service officers a month used confidential counselling hotline since March 2021

Chan Chun Sing acknowledged that Covid-19 added significant demands and stress on public officers.

December 19, 2022, 12:31 PM

A school dropout at 13, Koufu founder Pang Lim is a bookworm & ‘obsessed’ with learning

Not the foodie that I expected.

December 19, 2022, 12:04 PM

George Yeo answers question on why he takes 'careful' tone with China but is the opposite with US

Hint: The answer lies in culture.

December 19, 2022, 12:02 PM

M'sian man earns S$865 in 2 days delivering food in S'pore, says it's honest work not to be looked down on

Those interested must be prepared to endure hardships, he said.

December 19, 2022, 11:50 AM

Last bus & train for 2022 Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve in S'pore extended

It's that time of the year.

December 19, 2022, 11:43 AM

Argentina wins 2022 World Cup after defeating France on penalties

Their third World Cup title.

December 19, 2022, 01:59 AM

Argentina jerseys resold for as much as S$788 on Carousell

'Extraordinary demand' worldwide.

December 19, 2022, 12:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.