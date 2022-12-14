Migrant worker, 32, dies after being crushed by crane at Tengah, man, 45, arrested for negligence

A 32-year-old migrant worker has passed away on Dec. 13 from a workplace accident at a construction site at Tengah.

Crushed to death by crane

An image and a video of the incident were circulated on Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

Warning: Graphic description and images. Reader discretion is advised.

Based on the photo uploaded, the migrant worker was wearing a yellow hard hat and a neon green safety vest.

He appeared to be pinned down on the lorry bed by a part of a crane.

A subsequent video on the same page showed another crane lifting the fallen piece of heavy machinery off of the worker.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently retrieved the worker from the lorry bed, and carried him to the ground.

44th workplace fatality in 2022

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed the incident and provided more details.

The deceased has been identified as a 32-year-old Indian national.

A ministry spokesperson said the migrant worker and his co-worker were unloading steel bars from a lorry crane at Tengah Garden Avenue.

As the men were performing the task, the boom of the lorry crane fell suddenly, striking and pinning the migrant worker against the lorry bed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupier and employer, Woh Hup Pte Ltd, has been instructed to stop all lifting operations involving lorry cranes.

The developer is Taurus Properties SG Pte Ltd, the MOM spokesperson stated.

The migrant worker's death marks the 44th workplace fatality in 2022.

45-year-old man arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at 4:35pm on Dec. 13.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the migrant worker dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Complaint Singapore Unrestricted/Facebook