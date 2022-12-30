2 men, 33 & 43, accused of stealing from temple in Sin Ming & committing other thefts

The Singapore police have arrested two men, aged 33 and 43, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft in dwelling.

On Dec. 22, 2022 at about 5:20pm, the police received a report of theft at a temple located along Jalan Tambur in Sin Ming.

A Hokkien Taoist temple, Kiew Lee Tong, is located there.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Division established the identities of the men and arrested them on Dec. 28 along Lorong 14 Geylang.

The men are also believed to have been involved in other similar cases of theft islandwide in December 2022.

Cash of about S$11,900 and the tools that the men were believed to have used in the thefts were also recovered as case exhibits.

The men were charged in court on Dec. 29 for the offence of theft in dwelling.

The offence of theft in dwelling carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years and a fine.

