Temasek Poly students share the best food, favourite spots, & other ‘hidden gems’ in school

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is a big institution — its six schools offer 36 possible diplomas and five common entry programmes. Even if you’re a TP student or alumnus, you might not know about all of the different facilities and experiences available.

We spoke to seven students and got them to share some of their unique, treasured experiences from their time at TP. From the best food to the most memorable programmes and achievements, here’s a glimpse into their life at TP.

The coolest hangout spot — in more ways than one

Reshma Subramaniam, Diploma in Communications & Media Management

My favourite hangout spot in school is the MediaBiz studio! It’s the home of Communications & Media Management (CMM) students, where we attend classes in ice-cold air-con and get to use the Audio and Video Editing Suites (AES and VES) for post-production!

It holds some of my most precious memories with my coursemates, spending our days doing assignments and encouraging each other to push on!

The best part of MediaBiz is our tech support officers! Shout out to Mr Nanda and Mr Rafie ✨ They help us with equipment loaning and maintenance and it’s always a joy to see smiles on their faces :)

I was a radio presenter for TP’s official campus radio station, RadioActive and the studio is also located in MediaBiz. I got to relieve my stress in the studio as I could play all my favourite songs and literally have a dance session in the middle of my shifts!

Building a foundation for learning outside of school

Joash Shalom S/O Sinayah, Diploma in Product & Industrial Design (now Product Experience & Design)

Product & Industrial Design (PID) students have many “hotspots” or areas we call our own — like the heavy workshop at level one of the School of Design. As a PID student, you’ll find yourself there for most of your first year, learning the basics of woodworking, form exploration, and understanding the use of different materials.

Our Computer Aided Design (CAD) Labs have the speediest computers, and modelling and rendering softwares to digitally visualise and produce quality CAD models of our work!

The 3D printing labs are where prototyping magic happens, and we are able to create high fidelity models for user testing.

PID offers external programmes and internship opportunities as well, with the creative teams of companies like IKEA and OSIM.

My internship at IKEA as a graphic communicator was certainly a step out of my comfort zone.

With the strong foundation I gained at TP, I was able to apply what I learnt, such as concept visualisation and visual presentation.

The best food in TP – made by students at TP

Lavonne Low Yen Qing, Diploma in Food, Nutrition & Culinary Sciences

Bistro Lab is my go-to place whenever I think of “where should I go for lunch today?”.

It is a cafe where everything from the food to the pastries is made by my coursemates from the Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Culinary Science.

Not only do I get a nutritious, balanced meal of carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables, but I also get to see familiar faces hard at work to provide the best service.

Bistro Lab helps me understand what happens behind the scenes, as experienced chefs nurture and guide us students in how a kitchen runs for a large-scale production.

Along with that, it's always a delight to see hungry staff and students enjoying the food, especially the highly raved about pastries like croissants and cakes.

Bistro Lab is much more than just an eatery, it is a home where the food fills my tummy, and the atmosphere and people fill my heart.

Independent learning outside the classroom

Sebastian Ng Yong Xiang, Diploma in Aviation Management

TP has taught me to be a more independent learner, with lots of learning happening outside the classroom.

Simulator sessions at The Temasek Aviation Academy (TAA) allow us to better visualise how an aeroplane works while giving us greater insights into flight procedures. This definitely helps to supplement our learning from the usual course modules.

As part of my course, I've visited places like the Singapore Youth Flying Club, Changi Airport and the Air Force Museum. These experiences have broadened my views on the industry and potential internship opportunities.

I also took part in an overseas trip to Rangsit University as part of TP’s Passage2ASEAN (P2A) programme. We got to attend their aviation engineering lectures as well as their training area, which had an aircraft cabin and gate mock-ups.

I’ve had boundless new opportunities at TP, and I’m constantly finding new things to learn and new skills to pick up.

Real project, real insights

Lina Farhanah Bte Anifah, Diploma in Psychology Studies

I only realised how much I’ve grown as a Psychology student through my Major Project (MP) module.

My team and I had the chance to collaborate with the Municipal Services Office for a research study on how to improve safety and graciousness among shared path users.

We piloted interventions like placing reminders on the paths along selected streets of Tampines, and driving awareness campaigns that incorporated principles from behavioural insights.

My teammates and I have put in a lot of effort for the past months, from fact-finding, curating interventions, presenting proposals, procuring materials, installing our interventions, to data collection.

It was an arduous process for sure, but this experience of working with members of the public for a good cause was something heartwarming, as residents showed their appreciation for our efforts. They were even able to recognise our campaign mascots.

I have a better understanding of the importance of behavioural insights to encourage desired behaviours — in this case, safe path behaviours.

Our interventions had an impact too — we observed significantly more pedestrians and cyclists adopting behaviours like keeping left and staying alert.

This module helped hone my communication, project management, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Engaging with social and global issues

Daniel Augusto Murlis, Diploma in Biomedical Engineering

I took part in the Temasek LEADership Programme (Temasek LEAD). We didn’t have the usual programme due to Covid-19, but I still have fond memories of the experience, which has made me more socially aware and resilient.

The programme included an event titled “LEAD Heart”, where students visited rental apartments in Queenstown. We also had discussions through interactive games and explored issues like poverty, social mobility, and how the pandemic surfaced the underlying cracks of social inequality within our society.

Overall, the LEAD Heart experience helped me gain valuable insights and made me a more cognizant citizen.

I also attended Lead Summit, a platform for LEAD students to gain a deeper understanding of global issues through discussions with experts, and to be motivated to take action to address global issues.

Singaporean MMA fighter Tiffany Teo, one of the guest speakers, shared insights from her career — such as how she prepares for a fight and what a fight camp looks like. She also shared about ups and downs, and how she bounces back and stays motivated.

My diploma modules often require me to bridge academic gaps because of my ITE background. There were times when it seemed overwhelming, and sometimes I doubted my capabilities. After hearing her wisdom and mindset, I feel I have gained a better perspective on coping with adversity.

Not the destination, but the journey

Joey Lim, Diploma in Information Technology

I represented Singapore in the WorldSkills Competition Special Edition 2022 in Goyang, Korea. My skill area was Mobile Applications Development — developing mobile and tablet app features, user interfaces, software testing and user interface design.

To me, WorldSkills was not just a competition, it was a long learning journey.

I spent most of my poly life training for the school-level and national WorldSkills competitions, after being chosen in Year 1 based on my first semester results.

As my diploma focused on software development, I was able to train for the competition while doing assignments. My coach, who is also my lecturer, guided me and gave me feedback on the projects that I worked on to train for the competitions.

It was certainly tough to juggle everything. However, I worked hard as I really enjoyed software development.

To my surprise, I passed the internal round and got selected to represent the school in WorldSkills Singapore 2021, where I managed to clinch a gold medal. I was elated to know my hard work paid off and that I was given the opportunity to represent Singapore internationally — It was like a dream come true.

Nearing the international WorldSkills Competition, I did not feel confident that I would be able to perform well.

But my coach encouraged me to just do my best and to not be pressured to clinch a medal. My lecturers also sent me words of encouragement for the competition.

I actually felt calm during the competition and I put in my best effort with no regrets.

When I attained the Medallion of Excellence, I could not believe it. Two years of training had paid off and I was very satisfied.

I was able to learn more about the journeys of other international competitors from countries like China, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, and many more.

To my surprise, some were as young as 17, while others were already working full time.

It was an enriching experience and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.

Temasek Polytechnic Open House 2023

Open House is an annual three-day event organised for potential students to discover polytechnic education and the diploma courses TP offers.

Seminars for each of the six academic schools will be held on Jan. 7.

There are also virtual talks and workshops so visitors can better understand the different courses.

Evening Festival on Jan. 6 from 5pm

For the first time ever, TP’s Open House will include an evening festival.

Visitors can soak up the sights and sounds as the sun sets over TP’s iconic plaza.

There will be live performances and light installations, as well as food trucks and ice cream carts providing free food and drinks.

987FM DJs will be having a pop-up at the TP campus during the evening festival on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5pm.

Open House 2023 will be held over three days with the following opening hours:

Thursday, Jan. 5, 10am – 6pm

Friday, Jan. 6, 10am – 8pm (Evening Fest from 5pm)

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10am – 4pm

This sponsored article by Temasek Polytechnic made this writer feel like going back to school.

Top image courtesy of the respective students.