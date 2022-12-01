Back

Driver praises excellent service of Telok Blangah SPC car wash manned by MINDS-trained staff

MINDS Wash is a long-term social enterprise collaboration with SPC.

Lean Jinghui | December 01, 2022, 11:01 AM

A driver who went to a manual car wash located at a Telok Blangah petrol station was left impressed not just with how his car was cleaned, but by the high service standards.

He then took his praise to Facebook and encouraged other drivers who wanted a car wash to head on over.

Image via Jerome Joseph Facebook

Staff waving and smiling the whole way

The satisfied customer, Jerome Joseph, recounted how he had gone for a manual car wash located at an SPC petrol station, and noticed that the staff were smiling and waving at him as he waited for his car to be washed.

He explained that he was "surprised", as according to Jerome, few car wash operators would often smile, wave, or even look his way during a car wash.

He shared:

"Their smiles were contagious and I found myself smiling and waving back. Even as they wiped down the car, it felt like they were having fun, enjoyed serving, and were focused on doing an amazing job getting my car clean.

I was impressed and as such, I decided I wanted to showcase them for great service."

Run by MINDS

Jerome added that he later found out that the car wash is run by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS).

Called MINDS Wash, the initiative is a long-term social enterprise collaboration with SPC, which aims to give MINDS clients an avenue for employment, while simultaneously serving as a platform for the public to learn about the capabilities of persons with intellectual disabilities.

In 2007, MINDS Wash was moved by SPC to its current location at 616 Telok Blangah Road, after SPC acquired BP's network of petrol kiosks, so that it would receive more visibility.

Jerome added: "These group of individuals have set a high standard of service that we all can learn from. We definitely need more such social enterprises here in Singapore and globally. Do support them if you are in Singapore."

Details of MINDS Wash

According to MINDS Wash's Facebook page, the prices of a manual car wash are quite reasonable, and currently cost about S$8 for a saloon car.

Image via MINDS Wash Facebook

Address: 616 Telok Blangah Rd, Singapore 109027

Operating hours: 

  • Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm

  • Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm

  • Closed on public holidays

