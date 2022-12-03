Back

Man, 77, dies after he was allegedly hit by taxi & flung 10m at Bishan St 22, taxi driver, 67, arrested

The deceased was said to have been in good health.

Alfie Kwa | December 03, 2022, 07:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 77-year-old man passed away after a taxi allegedly collided with him along Bishan Street 22.

The accident

The 77-year-old left his home at 6am on Dec. 2 to take a bus to visit his niece in Yishun, one of the deceased man's other nieces told Shin Min Daily News.

He was crossing the road when the taxi collided with him.

Image via Shin Min.

The deceased man was allegedly flung 10m after making impact with the car, it was reported.

His belongings were reportedly scattered on the road in the aftermath of the accident, which could have caused his house keys to be missing from his person.

The man's niece said her uncle walked relatively slowly, but was in overall good health.

He was supposed to join her family for dinner and was going to celebrate Christmas together.

Police report

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian along Bishan Street 22 towards Sin Ming Avenue on Dec. 2, at 6:18am.

A 77-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

A 67-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image via Shin Min Daily News reader. 

Muhyiddin slams Anwar appointing 'kleptocrat' Zahid as DPM, Zahid tells Muhyiddin to 'quit whining'

Zahid accused the former PM of not respecting the Malay rulers, and told him to be like the DAP and put the interests of the country first.

December 04, 2022, 02:57 PM

M'sian model & social media influencer quits OnlyFans to become a DJ

Ms Pui Yi had stirred up controversies in the past for her photos.

December 04, 2022, 01:10 PM

An SUV & coupé in one? Here's a list of different things that go unexpectedly well together.

The whole is more than the sum of its parts.

December 04, 2022, 11:32 AM

Don’t know what Christmas gift to get? We asked S’poreans what they want from 12.12 sales.

Add to cart.

December 04, 2022, 10:52 AM

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Take note.

December 04, 2022, 10:15 AM

S'porean man arrested at Perth Airport for carrying drugs, fined S$2,760, can't re-enter Australia for 3 years

Say no to drugs.

December 04, 2022, 04:55 AM

S$5.50 Western food still exists at Hougang coffee shop stall, mains with 3 sides

The stall is keeping its prices low so more people can afford it.

December 03, 2022, 08:22 PM

21 men, aged 17-60, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

Another three men, aged between 32 and 34, were arrested for various other offences.

December 03, 2022, 08:12 PM

Xi Jinping admits Chinese people ‘frustrated’ with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ

He addressed the issue of protests in China, according to people privy to the meeting.

December 03, 2022, 07:39 PM

Anonymous donor gives S$1.5 million to baby with rare disorder in S'pore for treatment

The disorder may affect one's ability to swallow, suck, and breathe.

December 03, 2022, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.