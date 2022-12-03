Man, 77, dies after he was allegedly hit by taxi & flung 10m at Bishan St 22, taxi driver, 67, arrested

A 77-year-old man passed away after a taxi allegedly collided with him along Bishan Street 22.

The accident

The 77-year-old left his home at 6am on Dec. 2 to take a bus to visit his niece in Yishun, one of the deceased man's other nieces told Shin Min Daily News.

He was crossing the road when the taxi collided with him.

The deceased man was allegedly flung 10m after making impact with the car, it was reported.

His belongings were reportedly scattered on the road in the aftermath of the accident, which could have caused his house keys to be missing from his person.

The man's niece said her uncle walked relatively slowly, but was in overall good health.

He was supposed to join her family for dinner and was going to celebrate Christmas together.

Police report

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian along Bishan Street 22 towards Sin Ming Avenue on Dec. 2, at 6:18am.

A 77-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

A 67-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image via Shin Min Daily News reader.