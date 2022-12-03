Back

21 men, aged 17-60, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

Another three men, aged between 32 and 34, were arrested for various other offences.

Alfie Kwa | December 03, 2022, 08:12 PM

The police have arrested 24 men, aged between 17 and 60, for various offences following a month-long joint crime suppression operation conducted between Nov. 4 and 30.

This operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the Central and Tanglin Police Divisions.

Men arrested

Close to 60 public entertainment and nightlife establishments, food and beverage outlets and over 230 persons were checked during the operations.

Checks conducted by police officers at Orchard Plaza Shopping Mall.

Checks conducted by police officers along Aliwal Street

The police arrested 21 men, aged between 17 and 60, for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

Another three men, aged between 32 and 34, were arrested for various other offences, such as carrying a truncheon, a karambitan (offensive weapon) in public, in possession of vape devices, and the consumption of controlled drugs.

Police investigations against all 24 men are ongoing.

Offences

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society may face an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The offence of possession of a truncheon carries an imprisonment term of up to one month, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

And the offence of possession of an offensive weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to three years and mandatory caning of no less than six strokes.

The police warned:

"The police have zero tolerance towards any secret society activities that threaten public safety, peace, and good order of the community. The police will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular anti-crime and secret society suppression operations at various public entertainment and nightlife establishments, and popular congregation hotspots during the upcoming year-end festive season. Firm action will be taken against anyone who choose to associate with

secret societies and blatantly disregard the law."

Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.

All images via The Singapore Police Force.

