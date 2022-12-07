Back

Super Mario Brothers G-Shock watch on sale in S'pore for S$219 from Dec. 9

1UP your watch collection.

Alfie Kwa | December 07, 2022, 12:04 PM

Are you a fan of Nintendo's Super Mario Brothers?

Casio G-Shock has collaborated with Super Mario Brothers to create a digital timepiece.

The watch

 The G-SHOCK Super Mario Brothers watch is created with Casio's digital DW-5600 model.

The timepiece has a gold bezel, finished in Mario's iconic red colour.

The watch's band is also covered with a multi-angle pattern print of everyone’s favourite mustachioed plumber who grows bigger after banging his head on a mushroom.

When you press the light button, you'll see Mario light up on the display, as if you're scoring a "1UP".

The packaging for the watch is in red, with elements from the game, such as "Super Mushroom", "Brick Block" and "? Block" with Mario jumping over them.

The watch has a "Tough Solar Power" feature that enables it to recharge itself on solar energy for longer battery life.

All models come with the complete technical specifications of the G-Shock seal of shock resistance, 200m water resistance, hourly time signals, countdown timer and hand shift feature.

In addition, the watch comes with a Smartphone Link that wirelessly links with a host of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Download the G-Shock Connected app on your phone and you'll be able to access auto time adjustment, simple watch-setting of approximately 300 cities and even activate a Phone Finder feature.

You can find more details of the application here.

How can you purchase the watch?

The DW-5600SMB-4 watch is priced at S$219 and will be available for purchase online on Dec. 9.

It will be available at all G-Shock stores on Dec. 14.

All images via Casio. 

