Back

Sports Hub marks official takeover by Sport S'pore with giant Christmas installations & free sports try-outs till Jan. 2023

Changing hands.

Lean Jinghui | December 10, 2022, 12:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sport Singapore (SportSG) has officially taken over the Singapore Sports Hub from SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL).

The statutory board will manage the 35-hectare sports and lifestyle destination through a new entity – Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd (KASM) – from Dec. 9.

KASM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kallang Alive Holding Co Pte Ltd, incorporated by SportSG and established to manage the Singapore Sports Hub.

The Singapore Sports Hub. Image via Sport Singapore

Previously, the Singapore Sports Hub had been run under a public-private partnership (PPP) by SHPL under a 25-year contract since 2010.

It was announced in June 2022 that SportSG would take over to gain greater control and flexibility over the Kallang facility and make it more accessible to the public.

Several activities to commemorate handover from now until Jan 2023

Members of the public can look forward to a series of events and community activities from now to January 2023, arranged to commemorate the official handover, according to a Dec. 9 press release by SportSG.

Activities range from free live screenings of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter, semi, and final matches, to live music performances, and sports try-outs.

The first day of live football screening. Image via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Image via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Sports try-outs. Image via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Live music performance. Image via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Christmas celebrations over the entire month of December include activities such as carolling, meeting with Santa, and carnival rides, as well as "giant Christmas installations" at the Waterfront @ Stadium Riverside Walk.

Image via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Lion dance performances and writing of red spring couplets will also be held for Chinese New Year in January 2023.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, who officiated the Christmas light up at the OCBC Square on Dec. 9, said:

“We are very happy today, that we can celebrate a new chapter of the Singapore Sports Hub with our community and partners. This sporting and lifestyle facility is for all of us in Singapore, we will have activities and programs at this iconic Hub, which can bring the community together."

Keith Magnus, Chairman of the new entity KASM, shared that the handover marked a "new dawn" for the Singapore Sports Hub, an "integral part" of the Kallang Alive master plan, which aspires to transform the precinct into the "premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination" in the region.

For details of the full line-up of activities planned in Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, you can visit the Sports Hub website here.

Related stories:

Top images via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook

Woman in S'pore leaves baking assistant job & joins police, wins fitness award after doing 28 pull-ups

"If you train hard and work hard, you can achieve anything!" said Sergeant Stephanie Koo

December 10, 2022, 12:31 PM

Last train & SMRT bus timings to be extended for 2022 Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve

Nice.

December 10, 2022, 10:28 AM

Here’s how I put together a Christmas party for my dogs, all without leaving the house

The goodest boys deserved a treat.

December 10, 2022, 09:57 AM

Argentina beats Netherlands on penalties, will face Croatia in 2022 World Cup semi-finals

Probably the most intense match thus far.

December 10, 2022, 09:36 AM

S'pore police negotiator once spent 21 hours convincing man not to jump off 7-storey high crane

Who you gonna call? The Crisis Negotiation Unit.

December 10, 2022, 05:24 AM

Separated for 6 years, S'porean man flies domestic helper's 2 children here for surprise reunion

The employer spent S$3,000 of his own money.

December 10, 2022, 04:57 AM

Brazil out of 2022 World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties

This World Cup is unpredictable.

December 10, 2022, 02:15 AM

SCDF to hold ceremonial funeral for fallen firefighter who had responded to over 20 fire & rescue incidents

Corporal Edward H Go is the first firefighter to have fallen during an operation.

December 10, 2022, 12:29 AM

NParks receive alert about crocodile spotted near West Coast Park

NParks is monitoring the area.

December 09, 2022, 10:30 PM

S'porean serial offender, 20, on probation hurts 3 police officers while evading arrest in stolen car

He started committing crimes from as early as 16 years old.

December 09, 2022, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.