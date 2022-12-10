Sports Hub marks official takeover by Sport S'pore with giant Christmas installations & free sports try-outs till Jan. 2023

Sport Singapore (SportSG) has officially taken over the Singapore Sports Hub from SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL).

The statutory board will manage the 35-hectare sports and lifestyle destination through a new entity – Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd (KASM) – from Dec. 9.

KASM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kallang Alive Holding Co Pte Ltd, incorporated by SportSG and established to manage the Singapore Sports Hub.

Previously, the Singapore Sports Hub had been run under a public-private partnership (PPP) by SHPL under a 25-year contract since 2010.

It was announced in June 2022 that SportSG would take over to gain greater control and flexibility over the Kallang facility and make it more accessible to the public.

Several activities to commemorate handover from now until Jan 2023

Members of the public can look forward to a series of events and community activities from now to January 2023, arranged to commemorate the official handover, according to a Dec. 9 press release by SportSG.

Activities range from free live screenings of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter, semi, and final matches, to live music performances, and sports try-outs.

Christmas celebrations over the entire month of December include activities such as carolling, meeting with Santa, and carnival rides, as well as "giant Christmas installations" at the Waterfront @ Stadium Riverside Walk.

Lion dance performances and writing of red spring couplets will also be held for Chinese New Year in January 2023.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, who officiated the Christmas light up at the OCBC Square on Dec. 9, said:

“We are very happy today, that we can celebrate a new chapter of the Singapore Sports Hub with our community and partners. This sporting and lifestyle facility is for all of us in Singapore, we will have activities and programs at this iconic Hub, which can bring the community together."

Keith Magnus, Chairman of the new entity KASM, shared that the handover marked a "new dawn" for the Singapore Sports Hub, an "integral part" of the Kallang Alive master plan, which aspires to transform the precinct into the "premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination" in the region.

For details of the full line-up of activities planned in Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, you can visit the Sports Hub website here.

Top images via Singapore Sports Hub Facebook